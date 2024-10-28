Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr will reportedly not be flying to Paris for the Ballon d'Or ceremony after being informed that he will not be winning the famous award. The Brazilian was believed to be in pole position to win his first player of the year award after another sublime season where he helped Los Blancos claim their record-extending 15th Champions League title.

The 24-year-old scored in the final at Wembley and finished the 2023/24 season with 35 goal contributions in 39 games in all competitions. However, despite another impressive start to the season, it appears Vinicius will not make an appearances after being snubbed.

Real Madrid Stars to Miss Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Carlo Ancelotti and Jude Bellingham will also miss the awards

According to Fabrizio Romano, it has been confirmed that no representatives of the Real Madrid squad will be making an appearance in the French capital this evening for the awards show. The Italian journalist has claimed that Carlo Ancelotti, Florentino Perez and Jude Bellingham will all be boycotting the ceremony. This comes after the reigning La Liga champions were left embarrassed by a 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the 2024/25 season.

While it is not known why Vinicius' teammates and other members of Real Madrid staff will not be in attendance, the transfer guru has confirmed that the winger's absence has come after he learned that he will not be lifting the much sought after golden ball.

A leaked image was shared by the Daily Mail earlier today which seemed to suggest that Vinicius was in fact lined-up to win the award, but the latest updates have seemed to pour water onto the fire. The new favourite is likely to be Manchester City midfielder, Rodri, after he played a significant role in his club's fourth consecutive Premier League title and also helped Spain win the European Championships over the summer.

It is clear that the Madrid number seven was confident of his chances of winning the trophy on Monday evening, after he was caught telling Barcelona midfielder Gavi that he was 'going for the Ballon d’Or,' while being mocked by the opposition midfielder on Saturday, according to El Chiringuito.