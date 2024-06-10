Highlights Vinicius Jr has pledged to continue his fight against racism after three Valencia fans were jailed for racially abusing him in May 2023.

It is the first time in Spanish football history that a conviction for racism has been handed out.

Real Madrid have also released a statement in support of Vinicius and have endorsed the club's zero-tolerance policy for racism.

Real Madrid and Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr has spoken publicly for the first time since three fans were given jail sentences after racially abusing the footballer.

The forward is not only an icon on the pitch, having scored in two Champions League final victories in his short career, but he has also spoken out frequently with regard to the discrimination he and other players from ethnic minority backgrounds have faced in recent times. For the first time in Spanish history, three criminals were convicted of racist abuse that occurred during a game. The fixture in question was Real Madrid's visit to Valencia back in 2023.

Madrid's number seven reiterated the importance to fight against discrimination

Vinicius has commented on the sentencing, thanking the league and his club in the process. Taking to social media after the ruling of his offenders, Vinicius proclaimed himself to be 'the tormentor of racists' before promising that more action would follow. He stated:

"Many asked me to ignore it, many others said that my fight was in vain and that I should just 'play football'. "But, as I've always said, I'm not a victim of racism. I am a tormentor of racists. This first criminal conviction in the history of Spain is not for me. It's for all black people. "May other racists be afraid, ashamed and hide in the shadows. Otherwise, I'll be here to collect. Thank you to La Liga and Real Madrid for helping with this historic conviction. More to come…"

Although this is the first conviction of its kind, it is far from the only incident where the 23-year-old has been victimised by supporters. The winger has been targeted by systemic and repeated racist abuse for a number of years and recently broke down in tears on international duty when discussing his experiences. Despite that, he reaffirmed that he would not be leaving Spain anytime soon as to 'not let the racists win.'

Real Madrid Release Statement

The club plans to continue supporting Vinicius Jr in his attempts to see others convicted

In response to the court proceedings, Real Madrid also put out a public statement condemning the acts of discrimination and showcasing their support for the player. The club stated:

"The three defendants have been declared guilty of a crime against the moral integrity of Vinicius Junior, aggravated by having acted with racist motivations, and each of them has been sentenced to eight months in prison and banned from accessing football stadiums for a period of two years. "The three accused have accepted their criminal responsibility and have made public a letter of apology addressed to our player Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid C.F. and the rest of the people who felt denigrated and offended by their behaviour. In addition to showing their regret, the three accused ask fans in their letter to banish all vestiges of racism and intolerance in the competitions. "This is the first conviction for acts of this nature handed down by criminal courts and tribunals. Real Madrid, which has brought private prosecution together with Vinicius Junior in this procedure, will continue working to protect the values ​​of our club and eradicate any racist behavior in the world of football and sport."

La Liga president Javier Tebas also commented on the ruling, saying: "This ruling is great news for the fight against racism in Spain, as it goes some way to redressing the disgraceful wrong suffered by Vinicius Jr and sends a clear message to those individuals who go to a football stadium to hurl abuse. La Liga will identify them, report them, and there will be criminal consequences."