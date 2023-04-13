When two European heavyweights lock horns, armchair watchers are always on edge. When Chelsea travelled to Real Madrid, all eyes were on how Reece James was going to handle Vinicius Jr.

Los Blancos put one foot in the Champions League semi-finals when they sailed to a 2-0 victory – they will look to put the nail in the coffin at Stamford Bridge.

None other than Karim Benzema put the hosts one goal ahead until substitute Marco Asensio doubled their cushion.

The Blues suffered a damning blow as they were reduced to ten men when Ben Chilwell was dismissed on the hour mark, with the goals coming either side of the sending off.

Footage of the battle between Vinicius Jr and Reece James has now done the rounds on the social sphere and fans are claiming Madrid's wideman showed James ‘no respect’.

It was certainly a night to forget, for arguably the best right back in the world.

What has Rio Ferdinand said about the battle?

Former Manchester United defender chipped in with his opinion on the pair’s display in Europe’s top tier club competition.

Of all defenders, Ferdinand knows what it takes to contest against the world’s brightest forwards.

“Reece James would never had a harder game than he did today. He gave him a really, really hard game today,” Ferdinand claimed on BT Sport.

“Vinicius Jr didn’t show him any respect. He was magnificent. He’ll be doing the same at Stamford Bridge.”

The return leg is set to light Europe on fire as the 20/21 champions look to claw back a two-goal deficit in front of a home crowd.

You can watch the damning YouTube compilation, created by LUNDUNi7, below.

Reece James named Vinicius Jr as one of the hardest he’s played against

Of all the competitors James has faced in his playing career, the lightning Real Madrid forward was among James’ toughest opponents.

The English international was quizzed on who is the toughest opponent he’s faced back in March.

He replied: “Wooooo! Vini, Vini is one.”

James listed the Brazilian ace with a massive grin on his face, but that smile will be wiped off his face after last night’s disasterclass.

The Blues full-back also previously taken to Twitter to show his admiration for the Brazilian.

Before last night’s fiasco, Chelsea had got the better of their Spanish counterparts on both occasions when James had featured.

Last night, however, was a different story as Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit outclassed that of Frank Lampard’s.

The West Londoner’s interim manager will be hoping for a change of fortunes next Tuesday.

The return leg in England

From bad to worse went Chelsea’s campaign with their defeat in the Spanish capital, though they did show shadows of promise on the night.

A lack of cutting edge was the difference as Chelsea missed two big chances, leaving themselves with a mountainous task when the two face each other again.