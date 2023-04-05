Vinicius Junior tormented Barcelona in the latest edition of El Clasico.

The Brazilian winger dropped a masterclass at the Spotify Camp Nou as Real Madrid ran out 4-0 winners to book a place in the 2023 Copa del Rey final.

Karim Benzema scored a memorable hat-trick, the first Los Blancos player to bag a treble at Barcelona's home since Ferenc Puskas in 1963.

But while Benzema will make all the headlines, Vinicius was arguably Real Madrid's best player on the right.

Vinicius scored his team's first goal just before the half-time interval, before winning a penalty after the break - which Benzema converted to make it 3-0.

The Frenchman's hat-trick goal was also assisted by Vinicius, two moments which capped off wonderful individual displays by both.

Vinicius vs Ronaldo Araujo

Going into the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg, much of the focus was on the battle between Vinicius and Araujo.

The Barcelona defender has previously nullified his adversary in El Clasico, but not this time around.

Araujo was given a torrid time by Vinicius, with one moment early in the second half encapsulating how one-sided the battle was.

By the corner flag, Vinicius sent the Uruguayan for a hotdog with a seemingly effortless piece of skill.

Araujo was made to swipe at thin air and the snippet of skill has gone viral on social media...

Video: Vinicius' amazing skill to beat Araujo

Stop that, Vinicius!

There aren't many footballers in the world better with the ball at their feet than him.

Later on in the match, when the visitors were 4-0 up and cruising, Araujo and Vinicius locked horns again.

Only this time, there was no beautiful aspect to the interaction.

Perhaps Vinicius' toying had finally got to Araujo, because the Barcelona man lost his rag somewhat.

He sent Vinicius tumbling to the turf and was probably lucky to avoid a second yellow card.

Video: Vinicius finally made Araujo snap

Vinicius is both a baller and a professional wind-up merchant, fair play.

What did Araujo say after Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid?

In his post-match interview, Araujo was unsurprisingly asked about Vinicius.

He responded, per Barca Times: "Vinicius needs to focus on playing football. He is a great player, but my head got a little hot tonight because he kept telling our players this and that throughout the match."

Well, a goal, an assist and a penalty won for his team suggests Vinicius did a lot of focusing on the football side of things...