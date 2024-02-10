Highlights Vinicius Jr scores a stunning opener for Real Madrid against Girona, beating the goalkeeper with a beautiful curling shot.

The Brazilian's goal came within the first six minutes of the match and showcased his exceptional skill and effortless technique.

With Real Madrid at the top of the table, this goal adds to Vinicius Jr's impressive recent form, including a hat-trick in El Clasico.

Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr scored the opener for Carlo Ancelotti in their all-important La Liga clash with surprise package Girona – and the Brazilian could not hit his effort any sweeter as it beat a hapless Paulo Gazzaniga. A top of the table affair is always going to need a moment of magic to spruce it into life. It is also going to take someone at the top of the game to produce said magic – and up stepped the Brazilian.

Vinicius’ beautiful effort gave the former Tottenham Hotspur ace, Gazzaniga, little to no chance in the opening six minutes of the contest. Shifting his weight onto his right foot, he created the slighest of openings and unleashed a curling, outside-of-the-box worldie which bulged the net - and most impressively, he made it look effortless.

The 23-year-old, who recently bagged a hat-trick during an El Clasico, celebrated his stunner with a joyful jig with fellow teammate Eduardo Camavinga - and why not? That goal was so exquisite that it is deserving of every celebration on the planet.

Entering the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos were stood tall and firm at the top of the La Liga table but they were just two points ahead of Michel’s side, who have sent shock waves throughout the Spanish top tier this season. While many thought that either Barcelona or Madrid were set to secure the crown, the side - owned by City Football Group - have managed to keep up with the two Spanish juggernauts.

Related Every football club the City Football Group own and how they work Founded in 2013, City Football Group now own 13 football clubs around the world.

Vincius plays brilliant pass to set up Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid led by two in the 35th minute

In the early embers of the affair, visiting side Girona were given license from their opponents to dictate possession, with Ancelotti's men - instead - taking a reversed approach to make the most of their chances when they arose, all while not tiring themselves out. Girona's dominance continued to be the case after Vinicius' world-beating opener - and it took him around 30 minutes to become provider for English sensation Jude Bellingham, who is hailed as the best young player in world football at the time of writing.

With the 20-year-old looking to maraud through the middle of the Girona defence, Vinicius produced a deft - yet sublime - pass with the outside of his boot. Hugging the touchline thanks to the pressure of Yan Couto, the Brazilian was forced to pick out Bellingham in an unorthodox manner - but that was no issue for the wide man.

Gazzaniga, in an attempt to keep the deficit to one goal, rushed out to close the angle - but the genius of Bellingham was always one step ahead. Composed as you like, the Birmingham City graduate rounded the 32-year-old Argentinian before emphatically sending the ball home, duly doubling Los Blancos' lead. Real Madrid are known to have the fifth-most potent attacking trio in the current game and the combined brilliance of Bellingham and Vinicius against Girona attests to that.

Girona and Real Madrid’s seasons so far

Michel's side could secure first ever European qualification

While the side from the Spanish capital were expected to be hustling and bustling with the country's finest sides this season, Girona simply were not. The club were promoted back to the top flight after their play-off-winning campaign in 2020/21 - and during their first season back in La Liga, they achieved a tenth-placed finish, but have since come on leaps and bounds.

Securing a European qualification spot in the months to come would be a club-first for the side from the northeast of Catlonia. They have managed to, superbly, maintain an early title challenge alongside some of the league's very best but whether - in what is just their fourth term in the top division - they can keep it up is, perhaps, beyond their reach.

Related Man City could be forced to sell Girona if both teams qualify for Champions League It's been a fairytale season for the Spanish club but they may have the European dreams crushed.

Dissimilar to Girona, the 35-time Spanish champions added players such as Bellingham to their ranks as a means of dethroning Manchester City as Champions League holders. Pep Guardiola will be keen to win the competition twice on the trot at the end of the current campaign, but Ancelotti will be equally eager to get his hands on the most prestigious European trophy in football - with last season's European campaign certainly one to file away for the Spanish heavyweights.