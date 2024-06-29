Highlights Vinicius Junior showcased great leadership in Brazil's 4-1 win over Paraguay in the Copa America.

The Real Madrid star supported Lucas Paqueta and calmed fans who were booing the West Ham midifelder.

Vinicius Jr is now the competition's joint-top scorer and has further solidified his status as a top contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Vinicius Junior proved he's more than just a world-class footballer, as the Brazil international showed wonderful leadership in supporting Lucas Paqueta. The Real Madrid ace was electric as his country ran out 4-1 winners over Paraguay at Copa America.

The nine-time winners of the competition stormed into a 3-0 lead by half-time as Vinicius Jr netted twice and dazzled the fans in the stadium. The opposition couldn't cope with the speed and electricity of the winger as he looks to cement himself as a top contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Uruguay and Argentina (15) have won the Copa America more times than Brazil (9).

It was a marked improvement on the display that saw Brazil held to a goalless draw by Costa Rica in their opening group stage match. Even after finding the net twice, the star man was praised for his leadership qualities later in the game.

Vinicius Junior Supports Lucas Paqueta

It was a brilliant gesture from the winger

After being pulled back to 3-1 in the opening minutes of the second half, Brazil were awarded a penalty shortly after the hour mark and many expected Vinicius Jr to step up to complete his hat-trick. Instead, West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta was handed the responsibility.

As the 26-year-old stepped up to the penalty spot, Brazil fans were heard jeering in his direction. To be booed by his own fans wouldn't be a pleasant experience for the creative midfielder, but his teammate certainly had his back. Vinicius Jr gestured to the fans to stop their negativity and support Paqueta.

This was an incredible gesture by the 23-year-old who took issue with the way the supporters reacted to his colleague. Paqueta remained composed and netted his country's fourth goal of the game with a calm finish from 12 yards out. View the incident below:

Paqueta himself is staring down the barrel of a lengthy ban from football after being charged with betting offences by the FA. He is still awaiting the outcome of that case, but the ex-Lyon man risks being handed the longest suspension in Premier League history due to the severity of the allegations.

Vinicius Jr Stars in Brazil Win

He is now the competition's joint-top scorer

After playing a huge role in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League successes in the 2023/24 season, the wide player is seen as one of the best players in world football, and he can cement that status even further if he adds the Copa America to his list of honours.

The game against Paraguay was a prime example of the qualities he brings to the table for both club and country. He ran the game with his quick bursts down the left flank, causing several headaches for the opposing defenders. The winger's ability to go either way and still retain his capability of hurting the other team makes him a nightmare for full-backs to deal with.

The two well-taken goals he scored against Paraguay have drawn Vinicius Jr level as the joint-top goalscorer at this summer's Copa America. Lautaro Martinez and Darwin Nunez are among the other top players to have found the net twice so far.

