Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has seemingly expressed frustration with the current fixture schedule after being ruled out of his side's Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday. The 24-year-old played the entirety of Madrid's 3-0 win over Leganes on Sunday but was not included in their traveling squad for the trip to Anfield.

Spanish outlet Marca has since reported that the forward could be sidelined for up to three weeks with a hamstring problem, leaving Carlo Ancelotti without one of his key stars for the crucial tie. Vinicius has now taken to social media to issue his first statement since the injury was confirmed, appearing to make a subtle dig at the volume of games players are required to play nowadays.

Vinicius Calls Out 'Crazy' Schedule

The Brazilian has featured in every single Real Madrid game this season

Taking to social media after his injury was confirmed, the early frontrunner for the 2025 Ballon d'Or appeared to take a shot at both La Liga and UEFA officials for the fixture congestion, posting:

"Crazy calendar. Time to recover."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vinicius Junior has played in 92% of Real Madrid's La Liga minutes this season, and has also featured in 100% of their European games.

Vinicius is not the first person to call out officials over the number of games players are being forced to endure. Earlier in the season, his international teammate and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson criticised the new Champions League format due to the increase in matches. The goalkeeper has since been ruled out with a hamstring injury of his own.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri also implied that players were considering striking as a result of the hectic schedule. The Spaniard later found himself out for the rest of the season after sustaining an ACL tear.

Despite only being expected to be out of action for less than a month, Vinicius will likely miss as many as three domestic games against Getafe, Athletic Bilbao, and Girona. He is also a doubt for Madrid's next European contest against Italian side Atalanta on 10 December.

