Vinicius Jr went full WWE and sent Frenkie de Jong flying in heated moment during El Clasico.

Barcelona overcame Real Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday evening.

Barca travelled to the Santiago Bernabeu missing many of their star players.

Robert Lewandowski, Ousname Dembele and Pedri were all unavailable for the Catalan giants.

But, despite not being at full strength, Barca managed to win 1-0 at the home of their fierce rivals.

Eder Militao's own-goal in the 26th minute gave the away side the lead.

There were no further goals as Barca secured a narrow lead going into the second leg at Camp Nou.

Vinicius Jr wipes out Frenkie De Jong during El Clasico

There was a heated moment involving Vinicius Jr and Frenkie De Jong in the first half of the match in Madrid.

The two players were tussling for the ball in the 24th minute.

Vinicius then had enough and swung De Jong to the floor in scenes that wouldn't have looked out of place in WWE. Watch the moment below...

A foul was given against Vinicius.

There was no hard feelings between Vinicius and De Jong as they shook hands after getting to their feet.

Vinicius was then given a yellow card by the referee - his ninth of the season - and he did not take the decision well at all.

The Brazilian had to be calmed down by Karim Benzema as he made his feelings clear.

VIDEO: Vinicius Jr's reaction after being given yellow card in El Clasico

When do Barcelona and Real Madrid play their Copa del Rey second leg?

Barcelona will welcome their fierce rivals to Camp Nou for their second leg on March 19.

Barca have the advantage and will be looking to book their place in the final in front of their own fans.

Xavi's side are next in action when they take on Valencia for their La Liga clash on Sunday afternoon.

Real Madrid will face Real Betis later on in the evening.

