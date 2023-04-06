Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is undoubtedly one of world football’s best wingers, but the Brazilian also has a tendency to rub his opponents up the wrong way at times.

The 22-year-old isn’t too dissimilar to his compatriot Neymar in that respect.

Like Neymar, Vinicius will often embarrass opponents with his world-class ability. He attracts plenty of fouls and isn’t shy when it comes to getting involved in altercations.

Vini Jr was in the thick of it on Wednesday evening at Camp Nou, where Real Madrid recorded an emphatic 4-0 victory over their fierce rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.

The South American opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time to level the aggregate score.

He went on to provide an assist for Karim Benzema’s hat-trick goal in the second half as Madrid set up a Copa del Rey final against Osasuna. The final will take place in Seville on May 6.

Vinicius was involved in a spat with several Barcelona players during the closing stages of the match, including Ronald Araujo.

What did Vinicius Jr say to Ferran Torres?

Already on a yellow card after referee Juan Martinez Munuera booked him in the first half, Vinicius’s teammates attempted to calm him down.

A second yellow card would have resulted in Vinicius missing the Copa del Rey final through suspension.

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres went over to the fired up Vinicius and pointed his finger at the Brazil international before saying a few words.

With the cameras fixed on Vinicius, viewers were able to see the Brazilian say to Torres “Shut up, you’re terrible.”

Watch the footage here:

Ouch.

Catalan publication Mundo Deportivo have confirmed these were the words used by Vinicius towards Torres, the Spain international who arrived at Camp Nou from Manchester City in 2022.

What have Barcelona players said about Vinicius Jr?

Araujo said Vinicius “needs to focus on playing football” following the heated semi-final second leg.

The Uruguayan centre-back added: “He is a great player, but my head got a little hot tonight because he kept telling our players this and that throughout the match."

What did Vinicius Jr post on Instagram after El Clasico?

Following the match, Vinicius posted several photos of himself and his teammates celebrating their emphatic victory via Instagram.

He wrote: “Comeback & Final = REAL MADRID”.

This led to a comment from Manchester United’s Madrid-born starlet Alejandro Garnacho, which has rattled a lot of Barcelona fans.

