Whenever Real Madrid play, Vinicius Junior appears to be the centre of attention and the Brazilian definitely had an eventful El Clasico on Wednesday night.

The winger scored Madrid's opener at the Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg and also provided a sumptuous assist for Karim Benzema to net his hat-trick.

In the end, Carlo Ancelotti's side ran out 4-1 winners on aggregate – ending their dreadful run of form against Barcelona this season.

But aside from producing multiple moments of magic on the pitch, Vinicius also found himself engaging in some heated discussions with Barca players.

At one stage, ex-Man City star Ferran Torres went over to Vinicius and pointed his finger at the Brazil international, before saying a few words.

With the cameras fixed on Vinicius, viewers were able to see the winger say to Torres: "Shut up, you’re terrible."

Vinicius Jr's savage comment to Ferran Torres during El Clasico

Vinicius Jr mocks Gavi

Aside from his spat with Torres, Vinicius was also involved in a war of words with Spanish midfielder Gavi, though it was the Brazilian who had the last laugh.

According to Spanish news outlet COPE, Gavi attempted to rattle the Madrid star in the first half, telling the winger he was "very bad."

The insult came back to haunt Gavi, however, after Madrid ran riot in the second half and Vinicius produced an outstanding individual display.

This prompted Vinicius to taunt Gavi and remind him of his previous comments.

"Very bad, very bad... do you remember?", the Brazilian is quoted as saying.

And once the result had been decided, Vinicius couldn't help but make another remark, stressing to Gavi: "You are out of the Copa del Rey."

VIDEO: Vinicius mocks Gavi during El Clasico

Vinicius responds to criticism

Speaking after the game, Barcelona centre-back Ronaldo Araujo criticised Vinicius' behaviour.

The Uruguayan urged the winger "to focus on playing football” following the heated semi-final, adding: “He is a great player, but my head got a little hot tonight because he kept telling our players this and that throughout the match."

However, the Brazilian seemed unmoved by these comments and took to Instagram soon after the match to praise his teammates and the result.

"Comeback & Final = REAL MADRID," he wrote.

Madrid will contest the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna in Seville on May 6th.