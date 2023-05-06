The 2023 Copa del Rey final was an absolute corker.

Prior to kick-off in Seville, most football fans would have predicted a comfortable win for Real Madrid.

While Osasuna have been something of a fairytale in Spain this season, Los Blancos are just a different animal when it comes to finals.

However, it was anything but easy for Carlo Ancelotti's side, who eventually secured a 2-1 victory.

Rodrygo Goes gave Real Madrid an early lead, but then Osasuna came roaring back into the game.

Los Rojillos deservedly drew level in the second half through Lucas Torro, who previously played for Real Madrid.

It looked like Osasuna would go on and get an unexpected winner, but Los Blancos struck the game's final decisive blow in the 70th miniute - and it was Rodrygo once again who put the ball in the back of the net.

The kid just delivers the goods when it matters. Nevertheless, Osasuna were quite magnificent and should be immensely proud of their performance in a game for the ages.

Another night to remember for Real Madrid

Ancelotti's side had to work so, so hard for a priceless victory, although we shouldn't ignore the fact they played pretty well on the night too.

Vinicius Junior was his usual brilliant self on the left-hand side of the team's attack. Osasuna right-back Jon Moncayola was given a torrid time by the Brazilian flyer.

It was Vinicius who expertly setup Rodrygo's opener and as per normal, the former Flamengo man was also on the wind up throughout the match.

However, the roles were reversed somewhat during the first half.

After Vinicius dived to try and win a penalty, he was wound up by Osasuna defender David Garcia in rather humourous fashion.

The 29-year-old cheekily patted Vinicius on the head, which unsurprisingly didn't go down too well among the Real Madrid contingent.

Video: Garcia wound up Vinicius after penalty claim

To make matters worse for Vinicius, he was actually the one booked after the incident.

Clearly, the referee was not a fan of his protests.

But lest we forget, it was Vinicius who had the last laugh - and he's now added yet another winner medal to his ever-growing collection.

Up next for Vinicius and Real Madrid is the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.

The Santiago Bernabeu is going to be bouncing on Tuesday night, as the team and their Brazilian superstar bid to lift yet another trophy.