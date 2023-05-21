Vinicius Jr was given the first red card of his career in the match between Valencia and Real Madrid on Sunday afternoon.

Diego Lopez gave the relegation threatened home side the lead in the 33rd minute.

Tensions boiled over late in the second half.

Vinicius was allegedly racially abused by Valencia fans with roughly 15 minutes remaining.

The Brazilian winger was not happy at all and pointed out the fans responsible. The game had to be stopped for a few minutes.

VIDEO: Vinicius Jr reacts to alleged racist abuse from Valencia fans

A brawl erupted in stoppage-time and Vinicius was given a straight red card.

It all kicked off when Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili rushed out of his goal and got in Vinicius' face.

Vinicius had his neck held by Hugo Duro for some time in the resulting melee.

The 22-year-old caught Duro in the face in retaliation and, after consultation with VAR, was sent off.

VIDEO: Vinicius Jr sent off after catching Hugo Duro in the face

No one else was sent off in the brawl.

Vinicius was treated to a chorus of boos from the Valencia supporters as he made his way off the pitch.

The Real Madrid winger responded by goading the home fans.

He held up two fingers to the supporters, presumably signaling their potential relegation to the second tier of Spanish football.

VIDEO: Vinicius Jr mocks Valencia supporters as he leaves pitch

There were no further goals as Valencia held on to secure a 1-0 victory and all three points.

What next for Real Madrid and Valencia?

Real Madrid have dropped to third in La Liga with three matches of the campaign to go.

Los Blancos are next in action on Wednesday when they welcome Ray Vallecano to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Valencia are now up to 13th and five points clear of the relegation zone.