Vinicius Junior took to social media to send a powerful message after finishing as the runner-up in the 2024 Ballon d'Or. The Brazilian was widely tipped to win the award but was ultimately bested by Manchester City midfielder Rodri on Monday night.

Reports surfaced that Vinicius' camp had discovered he wasn’t going to win the award. Consequently, he and other Real Madrid representatives scheduled to attend in Paris decided to boycott the event, feeling disrespected by UEFA and France Football. Now, in his first comments since missing out on the Ballon d'Or, the 24-year-old has issued a strong statement.

Vinicius Junior Claims 'They're Not Ready'

The Brazilian was backed by other teammates

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, just moments after Rodri was declared the player of the year, the two-time Champions League winner made sure to make his feelings known, stating:

"I'll do it 10x if I have to. They're not ready."

While the exact meaning behind Vinicius’ statement is unclear, it’s likely either a reference to his confidence in eventually winning the Ballon d'Or or a hint that he may continue to boycott future award shows if he feels disrespected. Reports suggest that Vinicius' camp believes he missed out on the award due to factors outside of footballing merit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vinicius Junior's failure to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or means that the last Brazilian to claim the prize was Kaka in 2007.

Support for Vinicius was strong, with teammates rallying behind him. Aurelien Tchouameni posted, "Nothing will take away what you’ve achieved, my brother. We ALL know… They are not ready for what you’re gonna deliver. Love."

Eduardo Camavinga added, "My brother, you are the best player in the world, and no award can say otherwise. Love you, my bro."

It was not a completely unsuccessful night for the Madrista's, as they were crowned team of the year, whilst Carlo Ancelotti was named the men's coach of the year.