Highlights Vinnie Jones earned a reputation for being one of the hardest players in football due to his combative nature on the pitch.

Jones' no-nonsense attitude was on full display when Wimbledon faced Manchester United in the 1994 FA Cup.

Roy Keane and Eric Cantona both endured a tough battle with Jones that day, although the United duo walked away from the match as the victors.

Vinnie Jones is quite possibly the hardest player in Premier League history. He's certainly the most renowned, especially for his days with the Crazy Gang, an affectionate nickname given to AFC Wimbledon by the English media. The infamous defensive midfielder – who's now a world-famous Hollywood actor – made a living out of being football's most feared competitor.

As a matter of fact, it's his reputation as a hardman that still pays the bills for the former star to this day, with almost all of his acting roles involving him roughing up someone or another. However, it was on the muddy, beaten-up Premier League pitches of the 1990s that he carved his name into the annals of England's top division.

As a leading figure in the much-feared aforementioned Crazy Gang, Jones would prove time and time again just how much of a savage he really was, often intentionally harming opponents if it meant gaining an edge. And one of the finest examples we ever saw of Jones attempting to do precisely that, was when Wimbledon welcomed Manchester United to Selhurst Park in 1994 with Red Devils duo Roy Keane and Eric Cantona the recipients.

Vinnie Jones' battle with Roy Keane and Eric Cantona

The Man Utd duo had the last laugh

If you ever watched Jones in action, you'll know that he loved nothing more than letting his opponent know he was there early doors. We saw it in the 1988 FA Cup final when Jones quite literally snapped Liverpool's Steve McMahon within seconds of the whistle being blown to initiate the tie.

The hardman also holds the record for the Premier League's quickest-ever yellow card after he was booked for a brutal foul that took place just three seconds into a game between Sheffield United and Manchester City. And in this fixture, absolutely nothing was different and Jones set about getting into then-22-year-old Keane from the off.

You can view Jones and Keane going at it below, as well as the Wimbledon man absolutely savaging Cantona, widely regarded as one of the greatest-ever French footballers, at 1:10 seconds.

Still a young pretender at this point thanks to being in the middle of his first season at the club after arriving from Nottingham Forest, Keane was relaxed in his response, which is something that could not often be said in years to follow.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roy Keane picked up more yellow cards (99) than goals (77) across his 613-game club career.

It really is box office viewing seeing such iconic Premier League figures do battle. A notable aspect is the sheer audacity of Jones to do a legend like Cantona so dirty with his horrendously late challenge. Chaos, unsurprisingly, ensued, but the classy Frenchman showed a remarkable level of calmness to stay out of trouble and let his feet do the talking.

It would be fair to say that Cantona had the last laugh after scoring one of the finest volleys ever in response - if you come at the self-proclaimed King, you'd better not miss. Watch it in its full glory below.

Despite Jones' antics, the Red Devils ran out 3–0 victors on the day and progressed beyond the round of 16. But the game will live long in the memory of football fans nonetheless, merely thanks to its ferocity and bad-blooded nature - a part of the game that is adored by fans, but not so much by pundits.

Jones Downplays Keane's Ferocity

'Roy didn't make a lot of noise when I played him'

When you envisage two of the division's toughest brawlers going at it, the faces of Jones and Keane instantly spring to mind because of their respective acts of infamy over the years. Watford-born Jones, writing in an EasyOdds column in 2020, downplayed Keane's bad-boy persona, suggesting he'd rather go to battle alongside Billy Whitehurst over the now-pundit.

“If you’re talking hard nuts, give me ‘Big Bad Billy’ Whitehurst over Roy Keane any day. On and off the pitch, Billy was different class. To be honest, Roy didn’t make a lot of noise when I played him – I don’t really remember a tackle. A fantastic footballer, yes, and a man I like and respect, but I’d have him well below Billy in the pecking order, and below Steve McMahon and Bryan Robson too.”

Vinnie Jones' record vs Roy Keane and Eric Cantona Statistic Keane Cantona Matches 10 8 Minutes 810 607 Wins 3 1 Draws 3 1 Losses 4 6 Points per game 1.20 0.50

Overall, the ex-Manchester United duo were far superior in their records against the former nine-cap Wales international, with Jones winning just one of his clashes against Cantona and just three of his 10 against Keane. And with the new age of VAR, there would have been another red card added to his tally for his flurry of rash challenges on Keane, considered to be one of the greatest midfielders in the division's storied history and Cantona.