Highlights Vinnie Jones was an intimidating and tough footballer, known for his strong tackles and high number of red cards in the Premier League.

Despite primarily playing as a midfielder, he also had a talent for goalkeeping, as showcased in a match where he performed brilliantly between the sticks for Wimbledon against Newcastle United.

Jones' goalkeeping performance was impressive, making numerous saves and entertaining the crowd with antics like keepie-ups.

Vinnie Jones enjoyed a successful football career. He played a total of 11 seasons in England's top tier, turning out for the likes of Wimbledon, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Chelsea.

Jones was a tough tackling and strong footballer who established himself as one of the most intimidating players in Premier League history. Despite making just 184 appearances during his seven season stint in the Premier League, the Welshman picked up seven red cards. Only three players have been sent off more times than him in England's top tier since 1992.

While he primarily played as a midfielder, the Welshman was also handy between the sticks. And he showed that in a match for Wimbledon against Newcastle United on October 21, 1995. Newcastle dominated the first half at St James' Park and went into the break with a three-goal lead. Things went from bad-to-worse for Wimbledon just before the hour-mark when goalkeeper Paul Heald was sent off.

Vinnie Jones - Premier League stats (Per the Premier League website) Tally Games 184 Goals 13 Assists 12 Yellow cards 36 Red cards 7

The London outfit had already used their three substitutions so an outfield player was forced to go in goal. Jones took the gloves and proceeded to put in a brilliant performance between the sticks. Jones thwarted Newcastle's attackers on numerous occasions, including producing a terrific double-save. Premier League legends Les Ferdinand and David Ginola were among the players that saw efforts repelled by Jones.

He also played up to the crowd after a shot went off target and did keepie-ups when no one was around him in his own half. He ended up conceding three goals during his time between the sticks but he had no chance for two of the goals. The game ended 6-1 but it would have been a lot worse without him. It's now been 27 years since Jones' iconic performance in Newcastle. View his highlights from the game below...

Jones was a decent midfielder who played over 250 games in England's top tier. But maybe he would have had more success if he was a goalkeeper!

Jones reminisces about his goalkeeping performance in Newcastle vs Wimbledon

Jones spoke about his performance during an appearance on Sky Sports' Goals on Sunday. He said: "We were getting the absolute run around and I thought 'the old hamstring has got to go here, I'm going in goal!"

When asked whether he had played in goal before, he said: "No, I just used to muck about in training. Just going in goal and having a crack. I did it against Sheffield Wednesday as well. I had a great crack with the Newcastle supporters that game. There was a lot of pass with Newcastle fans but I warmed back with them after that game."

Jones, now 58, hung up his boots in 1999 after a successful but controversial 15-year career. He turned to acting and has starred in films including Snatch and Mean Machine. He also played Cain Mark/Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand. He has also done punditry occasionally, making a memorable debut in 2019 for the FA Cup clash between AFC Wimbledon and West Ham.

