Love him or hate him, no one can deny that Vinnie Jones remains one of the iconic figures of British football in the 1980s and 1990s.

Reputed to be one of the hardest players in football history, the Welshman marked his era with a fearless and aggressive style of play, considered by many to have bordered on the unsportsmanlike. Yet Jones' career cannot be reduced to this reputation alone, as the midfielder was gifted with recognized footballing qualities.

Best known as a member of the Crazy Gang at Wimbledon FC, where he played over 300 games and won the 1988 FA Cup, the Watford native also wore the colours of other prestigious clubs during his career. He later joined Leeds United ahead of the 1989/90 season, when the Peacocks won the Second Division title and were promoted to the top flight.

It was an emotional single season with the club, during which Jones rubbed shoulders with a number of talented players, three of whom have stayed with him ever since as his favourite teammates, as he told LeedsLive in an interview in 2023.

Gordon Strachan

Scotland

I had a lot of respect for [Gordon] Strachan. Leading into the season there was a lot of talk who would be captain – me or him but he was the obvious choice and he shone out.

Respect is not earned by words, but by deeds. And Strachan's decision to join Leeds United, then playing in the second division, instead of Sheffield Wednesday, who had agreed terms with Manchester United, certainly convinced Jones to give him plenty of it.

Wearing the captain's armband, the Scottish midfielder subsequently led his side to the league title and promotion, shining with his rigour and footballing skills. That season, his first full one with the Whites, he made a total of 46 league appearances, finding the back of the net 16 times and setting a career record in the process. It's not for nothing that he's considered one of the greatest players in Leeds United's history.

Related 10 Greatest Leeds United Signings in Football History [Ranked] From Rio Ferdinand to Gordon Strachan, these are the greatest signings made by Leeds United.

Mel Sterland

England

Fun-wise, Mel Sterland. He was great fun. I enjoyed going in every day and listening to his banter and everything else that went with it.

Also joining Ellan Road at the dawn of the 1989/90 season, Mel Sterland soon reunited with his former manager, Howard Wilkinson, whom he had met during his time with the Owls between 1978 and 1989.

The Englishman quickly established himself as a regular at right-back, and immediately became one of Leeds fans' favourite players (the years that followed saw him earn even more plaudits), scoring five goals in 42 league appearances. But also for Jones. A bromance that lasted just one season, with the latter transferring to Sheffield United, but one that the Welshman is unlikely to forget any time soon.

Related 10 Most Underrated Stadiums in British Football History [Ranked] The 10 most underrated stadiums in British football history have been named and ranked, featuring Elland Road and Goodison Park.

David Batty

England

At that point, I’d taken Batts [David Batty] under my wing. He was like my little brother.

As pointed out, the relationship between Jones and David Batty was not just about football. It was truly fraternal. “I even took him to buy his first tie. Can you believe the little gremlin didn't even have a tie?”, he recalled.

In 'Batts', as Jones liked to call him, but also his family, with whom he had become very close and who had made Leeds feel like home, the hard man had found a way to soften away from the green rectangle. These bonds helped the midfielder to integrate into his new environment, and have undoubtedly had an impact on his sporting performances. Batty also benefited from Jones' experience, as he remains one of the greatest English players in Leeds United's history.