Former Wimbledon ace and self-proclaimed hardman Vinnie Jones once said Steve McMahon was his only real rival for hardest man in football. Jones dished out some savage tackling during the late 1980s and 1990s.

During his time at Wimbledon – not to mention at Leeds United, Sheffield United and Chelsea – the Welshman seemed to enjoy playing up to his pantomime image of the bad guy.

Jones' era was one before changes in the laws of the game which saw some rougher types of behaviour on the pitch outlawed. But the 1980s, and to an extent the early 1990s, was still a time when players were able to get away with a lot more than they do today.

With all that in mind, it's interesting to know which players from that era were regarded as the most fearsome. When looking back, Jones named a lesser-known striker as the hardest of them all. His name was Billy Whitehurst.

Big Bad Billy Whitehurst

Vinnie Jones has no qualms calling him the hardest

During his post-playing career, Jones was on the road doing a tour talking about his days playing football, when he was asked what it was like to be the 'hardest man in football'. Rather than take the credit for that accolade, Jones pointed to the front row where special guest Billy Whitehurst was sitting and said: “You best ask that man.”

Jones played alongside former Hull City and Newcastle striker Billy Whitehurst at Sheffield United during the 1990/91 season. It was the Blades's first time in the English top flight for 14 years, having fallen as far as the fourth division. Successive promotions saw them back playing the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United. Former Blades manager Dave Bassett brought Whitehurst to the club to protect their young striker Brian Deane up front.

This was when footballers had no problem going out to drink socially in the same places everyone else went. Jones recalls an incident where a few of the United players were in a bar, where they were noticed by a group of Sheffield Wednesday fans. After some verbals, one of the Wednesday fans threw a bottle at the United group. Jones recalled Whitehurst dealing with the culprit:

"Billy threw one of the best right-handers I’ve ever seen – inside or outside a prize-fight ring – and the biggest bloke in the group just crumpled to the floor."

Whitehurst also recalled the incident where the thrown bottle hit and cut a United player's face: "I turned around and this big p**** among them said, 'You can turn back around as well, you ugly b*****d.' Well he couldn’t have been talking to me, so I went up to him, 'Come on big man, you and me outside.' I floored him with one punch. I thought I’d killed him. The next day, CID came to the training ground and wanted to speak to us — as witnesses!"

The Career of Whitehurst

Everyone feared him

Unsurprisingly, Whitehurst is considered one of the hardest players in football history. He had a nomadic career, playing for clubs that included Sheffield United, Hull City, Oxford United and Newcastle. It is not only Jones who recognised Whitehurst being a feared opponent. During the 1980s, Liverpool were the dominant force. Yet, as their centre-back Alan Hansen recalled, that didn't stop them being terrified of the big striker.

"It was Boxing Day, 1987, he played for Oxford with nine stitches. He wasn't meant to play - it said in the newspapers - and I was delighted. But he did. Ten minutes to go, winning 2-0, I could hear him growling as we tried to pass the ball across the back four. He had a collision with Bruce Grobbelaar, his stitches burst, the blood went everywhere. The physio said, 'It's bad Billy, you have to come off'. He said, 'You try to take me off and I'll f****** kill you!'."

Whitehurst has spoken of how he supplemented his work as a professional footballer with some bare-knuckle boxing. He was happy to take the money for a fight. He was on the receiving end of a few hits too, but it didn't seem to bother him, as he says:

"I went up for a corner and Steve Sutton (Nottingham Forest goalkeeper) caught me in the face — it was bust open. I got it stapled and went back out. I had a hole in my face but you get on with it, don’t you?"

Whitehurst's most prolific spell came at Hull City, who he scored 69 goals for in 271 appearances. During his career, he came to be relied upon for his work rate. Typically, the striker would come off of the bench having given everything for the cause. His managers recognised that and so did fans. Although, of course, it wasn't just his work rate that he was known for.

"I could look after myself. If the centre-half gave me one in the kidneys, somewhere along the line he was going to get one back. That was part of my game, pure and simple.”

Even in a pre-internet era, word quickly got around of Whitehurst's presence on the football pitch. All too often, fans just want to see their players give their all. Whitehurst certainly did that and more, making his mark on both the game, and not to mention one or two opponents.