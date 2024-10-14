Vinnie Jones has spoken out about his long-standing feud with Gary Lineker and shared details about the infamous incident in which he threw his dinner at the Match of the Day presenter in 1995. Throughout his football career - and well into his current work in Hollywood - the former Wimbledon man built a reputation as a tough guy.

He's regarded as one of the hardest men to ever play football. There aren't many who would want to get on the wrong side of the former midfielder, but that's exactly what Lineker did in the 1990s. Three decades have passed since the pair had a bitter falling out, but those hard feelings don't seem to have subsided as Jones recently spoke with The Sun about what went down.

Jones Threw His Dinner at Lineker

Over the course of 16 years, Lineker became one of England's all-time greatest forwards. He called time on his career as a footballer in 1994, though, and swiftly moved into a job as a pundit. These days, he's known more for his work as the presenter of Match of the Day than his exploits on the pitch.

Early in his new career, Lineker managed to rub Jones the wrong way with comments he'd made about Wimbledon. Speaking about the iconic club, the ex-Leicester City man revealed that he'd rather watch the now defunct teletext service Ceefax than he would Jones and his Crazy Gang teammates. Recently, he admitted that the ex-Wimbledon man was the only player to ever have a 'pop' at him for comments he'd made as a pundit, but the hard-man has since claimed it was far more than a pop.

"If I’d got hold of him I’d have ripped him a f***ing new ahole. So when I saw him in a hotel in Dublin, I threw me f***ing dinner at him and said, ‘Well, you want to say something now, big ears?’"

Following the incident, Lineker hit out publicly at Jones and made some pretty damning comments about his ability as a footballer.

Rather than bow down to Jones, Lineker lashed out at the Wimbledon man publicly and claimed he wasn't a good footballer. He even said that football didn't need individuals like the star and he had no positive impact on the sport. Speaking to the Radio Times, via the Independent, back in 1996, he said:

"We don't need people like Vinnie Jones who is just a self-hyped personality - fine for him, but he isn't a good player and no benefit to the game."

Wimbledon themselves hit back at Lineker afterwards, claiming the pundit had the charisma of a jellyfish, but without the sting. Pretty damning words. The pair appeared in a Walkers advert several years later, hinting at a possible reconciliation. According to Jones, though, they still aren't quite on each other's Christmas card list.