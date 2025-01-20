Vinnie Jones was part of the notorious Wimbledon side of the 1980s and 90s that were known as the Crazy Gang. They upset the odds by beating Liverpool 1-0 in the 1988 FA Cup Final.

Over the years, their behaviour to create a siege mentality became widely known. Jones was known as one of the hardest men in football and a midfield enforcer.

He once got booked for a fierce, but late tackle just five seconds into a game. So, there was some dirtiness about his play, but generally it was maintaining a strong influence on his team through his work rate that he was also known for. So, Jones is well-placed to select his all-time hardest eleven.

Vinnie Jones picks his hardman XI GK Peter Schmeichel Denmark RB Julian Dicks England LB Stuart Pearce England CB Martin Keown England CB Paul McGrath Ireland M Graeme Souness Scotland M Jimmy Case England M Vinnie Jones Wales F Billy Whitehurst England F Duncan Ferguson Scotland F John Fashanu England

Related Vinnie Jones Opened up on Feud With Gary Lineker The former Wimbeldon man didn't hold back when discussing his rivalry with the Match of the Day host

Goalkeeper and Defence

Goalkeeper: Peter Schmeichel

Former Denmark and Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel gets the nod to go in goal from Jones. Not only did he win Euro 92 for his country, he famously won the treble with United in 1999.

Left-back: Stuart Pearce

Nicknamed Psycho by Nottingham Forest fans, it is no wonder that Jones selects Stuart Pearce at left-back:

"Pearcey wears his heart on his sleeve, even now. Patriotic and fiercely competitive, those pictures of him at Euro 96 will live long in the memory - he stepped up for that penalty again Spain with all that pressure and bang! What a celebration, too."

Right-back: Julian Dicks

Although he is also predominantly a left-back, Jones chooses Julian Dicks as his second full-back. Perhaps Dicks and Pearce could fight it out on who plays on the left, not to mention who will take penalties. Pearce often took them, but Dicks took a ferocious spot kick too. The former West Ham legend is considered of the most intimidating players to play in the Premier League.

Centre-back: Paul McGrath

Although perhaps not thought of as a hard man, one thing is clear - McGrath was an exceptional player. Despite having serious problems with his knees, he had an uncanny knack of reading the game. He loved football too, refusing a huge pay-out from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Centre-back: Martin Keown

Jones is a fan of Martin Keown's aggressive nature:

"Keown was an Arsenal invincible, won Premier League titles aplenty and was involved in some great battles between Man Utd and Arsenal - Sir Alex v Arsene Wenger. What a rivalry they had - and Keown was right at the front."

Related 10 Most Intimidating Players in Premier League History [Ranked] Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane have been named among the most intimidating Premier League players in history.

Midfield

Vinnie Jones

Naturally, Jones selects himself as captain, of course.

"I’d be roaring, turning up the heat from the dressing room as usual. We’d be mad for it, come and have a go if you think you're hard enough, I’d be saying. We’d have won the game before a ball was kicked - just like in the 1988 FA Cup Final!"

Graeme Souness

Graeme Souness was a gifted, but incredibly aggressive player for club and country, so a worthy player to be included in the line-up.

Jimmy Case

Jimmy Case won the European Cup and league titles with Liverpool, as they dominated English football in the late 1970s and 80s.

"Growing up, Jimmy was one of my favourite players. He played hard, but also had the hardest shot on the planet.”

Related 25 Hardest Footballers of the Premier League Era [Ranked] From tough to downright terrifying, the hardest players of the Premier League era have been ranked.

Strikers

Billy Whitehurst

Jones's believes the selection of Billy Whitehurst might catch a few people out, because he didn't play for a top six club. Jones played alongside him at Sheffield United, he explains his inclusion:

"They called him ‘Big Bad Billy’ and are spot-on. Just ask him about the night a few of us ran into some Wednesday fans!”

John Fashanu

Together, John Fashanu and Vinnie Jones were very much the faces of Wimbledon's Crazy Gang. As far as Jones is concerned, Fashanu would put the fear of daylight into most defenders.

"Ask me one man I’d have in the trenches - and it would be Fash."

Duncan Ferguson

Kieron Dyer recently revealed how terrifying Ferguson could be. Jones picks big the Scot and former Everton favourite as another striker.