For the last 15 years, two names have dominated the world of football.

They are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

With 76 major trophies between them, their eternal rivalry has been the subject of debate among fans throughout that period.

When Messi played for Barcelona and Ronaldo for Real Madrid, they were the sport’s focal point for near on a decade.

Despite their La Liga days now being in the rear view mirror, the debate still continues, with each player’s fanbase claiming their man is superior to the other.

Nonetheless, it is still subjective. There is no wrong or right answer, and the matter will seemingly always split opinion.

However, a clip has now emerged and begun to do the rounds on social media, claiming that one is living the other's dream.

Let’s just say it’s not good news for fans of the Portuguese superstar.

You can watch the clip in full below…

Watch: Video shows how Lionel Messi has ‘lived Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream’

Twitter user and Barcelona fan @Xabhi_FCB posted a two-and-a-half-minute video on the platform of Messi constantly outperforming Ronaldo.

“Messi owning Ronaldo in every single thing he ever cared about in football is not talked about enough…” was the caption to accompany the footage.

The clip has a ‘whatever you can do, I can do better’ feel to it with the Argentine hero consistently achieving the feat his Portuguese counterpart sets out to do.

In the video, Ronaldo claims that the rivalry is just beginning when they are joint level on Ballon d’Or wins with five each.

The former Manchester United ace tells Piers Morgan he’d most like to end up with the most Ballon d’Or, and that this is a record he deserves.

Unfortunately for him, the next shot on the footage sees Messi holding his record seventh Ballon d'Or. In contrast, Ronaldo looks certain to end his career with only five wins to his name.

Another trophy where Messi has the edge over his rival is in respect of the Golden Boot, where he has racked up six wins to Ronaldo’s four.

The footage includes a clip of Ronaldo claiming that Ballon d’Or wins are based on external votes, whereas the Golden Boot is purely statistics-based. Ultimately, though, he failed to best the Barcelona legend in either category.

So keen was Ronaldo to get ahead of Messi in terms of individual accolades that he is even shown claiming that he would trade his Champions League and La Liga medals for a Golden Boot trophy.

The next two trophies Ronaldo mentions are the Copa America and the World Cup, but obviously, he was never eligible able to win the former.

He did once, though, take a cheap shot at Messi for not winning the Copa America on home soil in 2011, suggesting that Argentina's failure should damage his rival's legacy.

However, Messi responded in perfect fashion 11 years later by guiding his country to victory at the 2022 World Cup, arguably cementing his place as the greatest of all time in the process.

On the other hand, Ronaldo does not have a World Cup in his trophy-ladened cabinet.

Although the two share a healthy respect for each other, the Al-Nassr man – at times – believed he was the superior player.

This above video, however, suggests otherwise.

What does a data expert have to say about the debate?

While statistics should be used with caution, Liverpool’s outgoing director of research Dr. Ian Graham has weighed in on the debate.

Graham uses sophisticated models to evaluate their broader contribution to their team’s success and, therefore, individual success does not factor in.

The University of Cambridge PhD graduate has been heavily involved in the football data revolution, and recently claimed that Messi is the clearly superior footballer.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: Lionel Messi of Argentina is thrown in the air by their teammates as they celebrate their sides victory in the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“It’s Messi. The difference is that Messi is also a world-class attacking midfielder,” he said, per The Guardian.

“The chances he creates for his teammates are an order of magnitude greater than Ronaldo. Messi does two jobs brilliantly. Ronaldo does one job brilliantly. That’s the difference.”