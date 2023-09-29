Highlights Barcelona have been charged with bribery for alleged payments to a former referee official, raising questions about the integrity of their achievements.

A video has emerged claiming to show favourable refereeing decisions for Barcelona, both in La Liga and the Champions League

High-profile incidents involving Robin van Persie, Didier Drogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Gareth Bale highlight controversial decisions that have benefited Barcelona in key matches.

Barcelona have been charged with bribery for payments allegedly made to the former vice-president of the refereeing committee per El Debate. The ongoing investigation is looking into payments made to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira's companies between the years of 2001 and 2018 that are alleged to total €7.5 million.

A video has emerged showing favourable refereeing decisions made for the Catalan giants in the years in question, and while it is important to stress that this investigation is in progress and nothing has been proved at this point, it is rather eye-opening to see.

These incidents mainly occurred in La Liga, with a couple being included from the Champions League - a competition that the club could be banned from if the charges are proven - with plenty being moments to live long in the memory of many football fans.

Barcelona honours (2001 - 2018)

Competition Titles Won La Liga 9 Copa del Rey 6 Champions League 4 Club World Cup 3 Spanish Super Cup 8 European Super Cup 3

So, we take a look at some of the calls to have gone in the favour of the Spanish club courtesy of an X user.

Robin van Persie red card

While the charges are surrounding domestic competitions, the very first clip of the video is one that many fans - particularly Arsenal and Premier League fans will remember well - with the Gunners holding Barcelona to a 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp after winning the first leg 2-1. A ball was played over the top to an offside Robin van Persie, who proceeded to take an ambitious effort at goal on his right foot and be shown a second yellow card for time-wasting.

A point of contention is whether the Dutch forward had heard the whistle before kicking the ball away. The striker was quick to question the decision after the game had ended as he said during his post-match interview: "How am I supposed to hear his whistle with 95,000 people jumping up? How can I hear that, for God's sake?"

Arsene Wenger was also less than impressed as the French manager believed his side had the upper hand and said, per The Guardian: "I felt that Barcelona gave a lot in the first half of the game but in the second half we felt there was more space. I felt that, like in the first game, we would have come back into it and overall I am convinced we would have won this game."

Speaking on the decision to show a second yellow to his player, the Arsenal boss explained: "I think two kinds of people can be unhappy: those who love Arsenal and those who love football can be frustrated with the referee's decision because it's very difficult to understand his attitude. How can you kill a football game like that? It was a very promising game, very interesting, that's the regret."

Didier Drogba vs Barcelona

The Gunners are not the only Premier League team to have suffered poor referee decisions against the Spanish side in European competition as Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage in 2008/09.

This came after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of the tie, where the Blues were denied four very big penalty shouts. Tackles on Didier Drogba and Florent Malouda were judged to have been fair despite replays suggesting otherwise. These were the days pre-VAR, but so many decisions going against the English side does seem unusual to say the least.

Gerard Piqué and Eric Abidal both handled the ball in their own box, with Michael Ballack and Drogba famously going crazy after the second incident that saw the French defender blocking Ballack's goal-bound effort with his arm. Drogba was outraged when the final whistle went and had to be forced down the tunnel as the Ivorian shouted towards TV cameras:" It's a disgrace!"

Referee Tom Henning Ovrebo came out after the aforementioned game to admit his errors as he told Marca: "It was not my best day really. Some days you are not at the level you should be. I can't be proud of that performance."

Recalling the incident years later, Drogba told GFFN that he felt something was off with the refereeing of the game: "Look, I don’t believe in conspiracy theories but when something like that happens, with the referee two yards away from the action, after such a buildup of events… That’s a disgrace. That was serious.”

The forward made sure to give Ovrebo a piece of his mind upon the full-time whistle as he recalled: "I told him it was a disgrace and that people would remember him."

Cristiano Ronaldo denied a clear penalty

The video then goes on to display several incidents to have taken place in El Clásico with Real Madrid fans sure to look back on these cases in disbelief. The first situation shows Victor Valdes tripping Cristiano Ronaldo in the penalty area after the ball had run away from the pair, with no foul being called.

Per Ronaldo7, the Portuguese star did not agree with the call that was made as he claimed: "It was a penalty, but we have to respect referee's decisions. We played a lot better than Barcelona and we creaty more goal scoring chances. We could have won this match."

Meanwhile, Valdes was on the complete opposite side of the fence as expected with the shot-stopper describing the situation in his own view as: "Cristiano Ronaldo ran into my arm. I couldn't have done anything to prevent it. It was no reason for a penalty."

Gareth Bale sees his header ruled out

Gareth Bale also saw a goal chalked off at the Nou Camp after rising above Jordi Alba to head home past Claudio Bravo, before seeing the goal disallowed for a foul on the Spanish full-back despite replays showing there was every minimal contact between the pair.

Fans watching the game will have been completely baffled at this decision, and it turns out that Bale wasn't too sure what he had done wrong either. He went on to tell Mail Online: “I can’t believe the referee ruled my goal out. He said I pushed Jordi Alba, but I made sure I didn’t touch him because I know what the Spanish referees are like."

That is a strong assessment from the Welshman, but perhaps one that was shared among many other players and managers at the time.

