A video has gone viral on TikTok which highlights some of the refereeing decisions that supposedly went Manchester City’s way in their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

The Citizens destroyed their German opponents at the Etihad, with Erling Haaland scoring five goals as Pep Guardiola’s men won 7-0 on the night and 8-1 on aggregate.

The Norwegian’s performance was exceptional, with his goal tally now standing at 39 which means he has now broken Manchester City’s record for most goals scored in a season.

But according to one user on TikTok, City had several calls go in their favour which helped them on their way to victory.

Video highlights refereeing errors

The compilation, produced by TikTok user sameerftbl who seems to be a Manchester United supporter judging by his Jadon Sancho profile picture, describes the refereeing decisions as ‘horrific’ in the caption, despite also saying that City deserved to win.

The video goes on to point out several moments which City should have been penalised for and has been viewed over 180,000 times and liked over 17.5 thousand times.

The first offence was the handball by Benjamin Henrichs which led to Haaland scoring from the spot, with the decision to award a penalty being described in the video as, ‘disgraceful.’

Janis Blaswich of RB Leipzig fails to save a penalty from Erling Haaland of Manchester City as they score the team's first goal

The second goal should apparently have been chalked off as well, with Haaland appearing to make contact with Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich as he clears the ball.

And a third offence had a significant effect on the rest of the game, as Ederson escaped any punishment after colliding with Konrad Laimer in the first half.

Watch: Viral TikTok shows ‘horrific’ decisions going City’s way

Marco Rose takes responsibility

But although Leipzig manager Marco Rose could have pointed out that some decisions did not go their way, he instead took full responsibility for his side’s performance.

“Man City were too good for us today and they more than deserved their win,” Rose said on the club’s website. “Of course we don’t want to accept that going forward. We want to continue developing.

Marco Rose, Head Coach of RB Leipzig, looks dejected as they leave the pitch after their side's defeat

“There were two reasons behind our defeat today. One was our aggression in duels at set pieces and the other was that we didn’t find any solutions against their press when we had possession.

“In that regard, I also take responsibility because maybe I didn’t give the team enough instructions. We never got into the game in any way. The result is very tough to take.”

City will hope to carry their scintillating performance into their weekend fixture where they take on Burnley in the FA Cup, with Vincent Kompany making his return to Manchester in the opposition dugout.