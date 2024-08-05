Highlights Crystal Palace missed out on signing Van Dijk for £3m in 2014 because a stats expert suggesed he was 'too slow.'

Van Dijk, acquired by Southampton for £5m, went on to become a key player for Liverpool, making an eventual £75m switch in January 2018.

Van Dijk's incredible defensive prowess at Liverpool has solidified his reputation as one of the best in the business, forcing Palace to live to regret their clumsy misjudgement.

The Butterfly effect has a weird and wonderful way of making a timely appearance throughout the oscillating course of football history. The concept implies that every decision, no matter how small, could potentially lead to vastly different outcomes or paths in life, and no better is its existence in the beautiful game more apparent than the very fact that Virgil Van Dijk could have ended up at Crystal Palace instead of Liverpool had it not been for a blunderous stats expert.

Liverpool signed Van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018 in a deal worth £75 million. Needless to say, he has gone on to become one of the best defenders in the modern game, forging a reputation as a real Rolls-Royce during the Reds' most successful period over the last three decades. But events might have taken a different turn had Neil Warnock seen his wish to sign the Dutchman granted back in 2014.

Virgil Van Dijk Could Have Played Under Neil Warnock

The then Crystal Palace boss wanted to sign the defender for a nominal fee in 2014

Southampton acquired the services of Van Dijk in 2015 after the imposing centre-back impressed with Celtic. Since then, Neil Warnock, who was managing Crystal Palace during his second stint in south London, has revealed that he, too, had the same talent radar as Liverpool's bosses, but a conflict of interests forced the Eagles to look elsewhere.

“I said to Steve Parish [chariman], who’s still at Palace now, and the stats man that I want to sign [Virgil] Van Dijk for three million pounds," said Warnock on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

"Parish, as with many of the other chairmen, relies on the stats man, and he was saying that he didn’t think he was quick enough for the Premier League."

“I told them why he doesn’t look quick, he reads the game that well that he doesn’t have to break a sweat! I told them that if he was pushed in the Premier League, he’d sprint. We didn’t end up signing him and Southampton picked him up for four or five million and ended up getting 70-odd million for him when Liverpool signed him.

“I remember when we played Liverpool next, Van Dijk came up to me and said, ‘You nearly signed me!’ – he knew all about it. I said to him, ‘They told me you weren’t quick, you’re not really quick, are you?’ – and then I ran away from him!”

Virgil Van Dijk's Liverpool Career

The Dutchman has since exposed the fallacy of the misinformed 'stats expert'

Since he became one of Jurgen Klopp's first landmark signings in January 2018, Van Dijk has gone on to cement icon status as one of the best defenders in the history of the sport. In 270 appearances for the Reds, the colossal Dutchman has smashed defensive records, winning eight major honours to silence his critics in the process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Virgil Van Dijk famously went through the entire 2018/19 campaign without an opposition player dribbling past him, finishing second to Lionel Messi in that year's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Van Dijk's signing for Liverpool has been a true watershed for the club that has lifted every single player who features alongside him. A sixth Champions League crown and a first Premier League title in 30 years (in which Van Dijk was the only outfield player to play in every minute) are coruscating highlights during his Anfield residency.

Now the club's captain following Jordan Henderson's departure in 2023, the Dutchman is the chalk horse for the modern-day defender, and such is the way he effortlessly covers the pitch with grace and confidence, it's fair to assess that Crystal Palace have lived to regret their decision in not signing him for just £3m.

Virgil Van Dijk's Liverpool career so far Games 270 Goals 23 Assists 9 Clean sheets 102 Honours Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup (x2), Super Cup, Club World Cup, UEFA Defender of the Year, PFA Player of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season, UEFA Best Player in Europe