Liverpool's historic 26-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League came to an end on Sunday as they were beaten 3-2 by Fulham at Craven Cottage, but things could have been even worse for the Reds as footage has emerged online showing Virgil van Dijk appear to elbow Sander Berge in the face during the contest. The centre-back managed to escape any form of punishment, but the video looks pretty damning as the pair battled inside the Liverpool area during a corner.

Arne Slot's men took the lead early when Alexis Mac Allister fired a fierce effort from distance past Bernd Leno, but they were pegged back quite quickly and by half-time, goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz flipped the game on its head and gave Fulham a 3-1 advantage.

Luis Diaz came off the bench after the restart and gave Liverpool a lifeline, but the match finished 3-2 and saw the club's unbeaten run come to an end. After the fact, though, footage has emerged on social media and it suggests Slot's side were fortunate to finish the match with 11 men.

Van Dijk Appeared to Elbow Berge

He escaped any punishment

With his side trailing 3-1 in the 71st minute, Van Dijk was defending a corner, trying to prevent the Cottagers from extending their lead. He got into a battle with Berge in the penalty area and appeared to throw his elbow back with force. It crashed into Fulham midfielder's head too.

The footage has since surfaced on social media and it looks pretty damning for the centre-back. He didn't face any form of punishment for the incident, though, and Liverpool were allowed to finish the match with 11-men. It remains to be seen whether there will be any retroactive punishment from officials after, but fans online have been calling out the Dutchman.

They've called him out for the elbow

While the incident didn't any attention at all during the game from the officials or commentators, it's become a major talking point on social media among fans and they've had plenty to say about the Liverpool star's actions. One fan took to X (Twitter) and said: "Van Dijk just blatantly elbowed someone but didn't get punished for it. No idea how he gets away with it every time. Such a disgusting player," while another shared that sentiment, posting: "Van Dijk is so dirty man, gets away with it every time."

A third fan commented on the defender's reputation for doing these sorts of things and stated: "Virgil Van Dijk getting away with another dirty foul. Only he can elbow players every other match and not even get a yellow for it."

They weren't the only ones to say so, though. A fourth supporter accused Van Dijk of doing something similar 'every week' and posted: "Van Dijk gets away with throwing an elbow every single week."

Finally, a fifth fan claimed Van Dijk gets away with anything and thinks he could even punch an opposition star and get away with it. They said: "Van Dijk could punch someone in the face and get away with it."