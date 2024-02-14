Highlights Antonio Conte reveals Chelsea were pushing to sign Virgil van Dijk before he joined Liverpool.

The Dutch defender has gone on to enjoy plenty of success with the Merseyside club.

Conte believes the signing of van Dijk could have helped Chelsea dominate England.

Chelsea's former manager Antonio Conte has recently discussed his time at Stamford Bridge and the success they could have had as a club, explaining how their situation would have been changed if they had completed a deal to sign Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The Italian suggests that Chelsea had a conversation with the Dutch international about moving to Stamford Bridge before he joined the Merseyside outfit.

Van Djik was in high demand before he made the move to Anfield, and those who were considering signing the former Southampton man before he joined Liverpool could be living in regret. The 32-year-old, who has been described as the 'best defender ever' by Ben Foster, joined the Reds for a fee of £75m, but his story could have been different if Chelsea got their way.

Chelsea spoke to Virgil van Dijk before Liverpool move

Antonio Conte reveals all in interview

Speaking to The Telegraph on 14th February, as he patiently waits for his next job in management, Conte has recently discussed his time at Stamford Bridge. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has revealed that Chelsea had spoken to van Dijk before he'd signed for Liverpool, and the Dutch defender could have helped the Blues become dominant in England...

“My history says that I always arrived at my clubs in a difficult situation with problems. I always build. After my first season at Chelsea, when we won the title, we could have become dominant in England. We spoke with (Romelu) Lukaku and (Virgil) van Dijk, and with those two important players we could have changed the situation.”

Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool career Stats Output Appearances 249 Goals 21 Trophies 6 - Champions League: 2018/19, Premier League: 2019/2020, UEFA Super Cup: 2019, FIFA Club World Cup: 2019, Carabao Cup: 2021/22, FA Cup: 2021/22. Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 19/12/2023

Considering the trophies van Dijk has won since arriving on Merseyside, he's certainly a player who Chelsea will regret missing out on. The player himself could feel that he made the right decision considering the success he's had at Liverpool.

Chelsea came 'very, very close' to van Djik

Van Dijk has transformed Liverpool since then

This isn't the first time Conte has spoken about Chelsea's interest in van Dijk while he was in the hot seat at Stamford Bridge. Back in 2020, once again speaking to The Telegraph, the Italian coach revealed that the Blues were 'very, very close' to securing the signature of van Dijk.

Conte confesses that the club lost momentum after failing to secure one of their key targets, and he didn't last too much longer in the job after that. Liverpool paid a hefty fee to bring van Dijk to Anfield, a record for a defender at the time, but it's a transfer people will look back on and believe it was worth every single penny. He could have transformed the Chelsea defence, but instead, he has gone on to win everything there is to win under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.