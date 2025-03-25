Liverpool are still trying to tie Virgil van Dijk down to a new contract and are optimistic about securing his signature, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Van Dijk is set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season with his Liverpool deal running down. The Reds will understandably be looking to extend his current contract, considering his importance to the Reds, but we're approaching the final months.

Van Dijk has been a crucial player for Liverpool ever since he arrived, and still is today despite reaching the latter stages of his career. Losing him would be a crucial blow, so Liverpool are understandably attempting to secure his signature in the final months of his contract.

Liverpool are optimistic

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Italian journalist Romano has provided an update on the future of Van Dijk at Liverpool. With his contract running down, Liverpool are still trying to reach an agreement with the Dutch defender, and they are optimistic about getting a deal done.

"What I'm hearing at this point on Virgil van Dijk is that Liverpool maintain their position and their intention to keep Virgil at the club and to make things happen in terms of new contract with negotiations ongoing with Liverpool hopeful to reach an agreement."

Virgil van Dijk Statistics (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 29 Goals 1 Assists 1 Interceptions per game 1.5 Total tackles per game 1.1 Balls recovered per game 3.2 Clearances per game 4.9 Ground duels won 1.6 (66%) Aerial duels won 3.1 (71%)

The Van Dijk update comes just a few hours after GIVEMESPORT sources confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided he wants to join Real Madrid. Nothing has been signed yet, but Liverpool are aware that the right-back wants to move to the Spanish giants when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Liverpool Star Set to Confirm Exit Amid £220,000-a-Week 'Leaks' Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is poised to announce his decision to join Real Madrid as details of his contract were leaked

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 25/03/2025.