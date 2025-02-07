Retired referee Keith Hackett has suggested that Virgil van Dijk was fortunate to avoid punishment after the Liverpool captain appeared to use his elbow on Richarlison during Thursday's clash. The Reds cruised to a 4-0 victory over Tottenham, securing a place in their second consecutive Carabao Cup final.

Arne Slot’s side will now take on Newcastle United on March 16, with the focus on defending the title they won under Jurgen Klopp nearly a year ago. However, while the semi-final second leg seemed comfortable for much of the night - Liverpool registering 26 shots and 10 on target - the game could have taken a very different turn had referee Craig Pawson, aided by VAR, intervened in Van Dijk’s clash with Richarlison in the opening minutes. Watch the incident below:

Former PGMOL chief and ex-Premier League official Hackett has now cast his verdict on the controversial decision not to give the Dutch defender his marching orders. While many believed Van Dijk's challenge was serious foul play, though, the 80-year-old has taken an unbiased view.

Ex-PGMOL Chief Casts Verdict on Controversial Van Dijk Elbow

The Reds' captain was lucky not to be shown at least a yellow card

Richarlison recently returned to action for Tottenham after a lengthy injury layoff, only to endure another painful moment in his duel with Van Dijk. As they contested a throw-in deep in Tottenham’s half, the Liverpool centre-back managed to position himself ahead of his opponent.

From there, Van Dijk then threw out an arm as he attempted to hold off his opponent, with his elbow crashing into the chin of Richarlison and was “very, very fortunate” to avoid a card of either colour. Although the coming together led to a break in play, no free-kick was awarded against the Liverpool captain, who also avoided any sort of card.

The decision somewhat baffled Hackett, who took some time to provide analysis of the incident for Football Insider. “There is no doubt that Virgil van Dijk can count himself very, very fortunate to have used arm, elbow against his opponent, and come away with no sanction," he explained.

“This was at the very least reckless, and therefore should have been minimum yellow card, it bordered on excessive force. But I think I’d just give him the benefit of the doubt and go yellow not red.”

It was a first-half to forget for the Brazilian forward, who was then forced off through injury later in the opening half-an-hour. In the second-half, he was consigned to the sidelines, where he watched his teammates ship three more goals as Tottenham waved goodbye to their ambitions of a first trophy in over 6,000 days.

For Van Dijk, he now has a chance to lift his ninth honour with Liverpool in six years at the club. Although he may be fortunate not to be suspended for the final, nothing can be done now to prevent him from trying to build on his performance in last year's Chelsea showdown, which saw the man mountain score and win the Man of the Match award in a 1-0 triumph.