Ivan Perisic had Virgil van Dijk on his backside with a brilliant piece of play during Liverpool's game against Tottenham at Anfield.

Van Dijk has been subject to heavy criticism for his performances this season and this was a moment he won't want to watch again anytime soon.

After Perisic was fed the ball on the left flank, the Croatian star faked to go down the touchline, only to cut inside instead.

The Liverpool defender attempted to tackle Perisic but ended up slipping in the process.

Perisic then crossed the ball to Harry Kane, who finished brilliantly to score his 25th league goal of the season.

Check out the moment below:

VIDEO: Ivan Perisic embarrasses Virgil van Dijk during Liverpool vs Spurs

Tottenham's disastrous first half

Despite Perisic's skill, Spurs endured yet another catastrophic first half in the Premier League after conceding three in the first 15 minutes.

Having conceded five in 20 minutes against Newcastle last weekend, Daniel Levy reacted by sacking interim manager Cristian Stellini and replacing him with Ryan Mason.

But the managerial change proved to have little impact as Spurs crumbled early on once again against a rampant Liverpool side.

After just three minutes, Trent Alexander-Arnold curled in a delightful cross from the right, only for Curtis Jones to be left unmarked at the back post.

The midfielder shot first time and slotted the ball under the legs of goalkeeper Fraser Forster from close range.

VIDEO: Curtis Jones goal vs Spurs

Then, just four minutes later, Luis Diaz scored his first goal since returning from injury, following a neat cut back from the in-form Cody Gakpo.

VIDEO: Luis Diaz goal vs Spurs

But Tottenham's misery was not over. Indeed, with just 15 minutes gone, Cristian Romero slid in dangerously on Gakpo as he attempted a shot inside the box, leaving the referee with little choice but to award a penalty.

Despite missing his previous two penalties, Mohamed Salah made no mistake from the spot – sending the Anfield crowd into raptures.

VIDEO: Mo Salah goal vs Spurs

However, similarly to the Newcastle game, Kane's goal pulled one back for the away side to restore some pride.

Tottenham's season unravelling

Spurs seemingly had Champions League football in their grasp a matter of weeks ago, but they now face an uphill battle to achieve European football at all.

While they controversially beat Brighton on April 8, the Seagulls now have three games in hand on the north London side and are playing some delightful football at present.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have not won since their victory over Brighton and have since suffered defeats against Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Gary Neville said there is no longer "any joy" watching Spurs and, judging by their recent results, it's hard to argue with him.