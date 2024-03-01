Highlights Virgil van Dijk inspired Liverpool to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Southampton in the FA Cup.

The captain's motivational speech emphasises teamwork and confidence, showcasing his leadership qualities.

Liverpool's success in the Carabao Cup final puts them one step closer to achieving a quadruple under Klopp's reign.

Footage of Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk motivating his teammates ahead of their FA Cup clash with Southampton has gone viral. The defender was the hero as he scored a last-minute winner in extra time to defeat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday and followed that up with another clean sheet on Wednesday night.

Going into the tie against the Saints, Jurgen Klopp's men had their backs against the walls. Key players such as Allison, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah were all unavailable. This meant many youngsters from the youth team were promoted for what was undoubtedly one of the biggest matches of their early careers.

Despite that, the Reds were able to overcome the in-form Championship side in comfortable fashion in a 3-0 victory. Van Dijk led by example on the pitch, but he has also received plenty of praise for his actions off it, having been seen issuing a rallying cry to his teammates ahead of kick-off.

Van Dijk motivates Liverpool teammates

The Reds made it through to the next round of the FA Cup

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, the 32-year-old can be seen geeing up his colleagues before they walked out onto the Anfield turf.

Van Dijk can be heard telling his players to help each other and stick together regardless of what happens. He also reminded his team to show bravery and to be confident in what they were doing. He followed this up with one final message that has epitomised the Merseyside club throughout Klopp's reign: 'We defend together, we attack together.'

The centre-back's status has arguably never been higher after following his dominating man-of-the-match performance in the Carabao Cup final. He was able to use his leadership qualities to guide his young teammates through that tough test and repeated the same feat against his former club on Wednesday night.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Liverpool fielded the most teenagers (3) in a Carabao Cup final since Arsenal in 2007.

Liverpool's road to the quadruple

Klopp's kids completed the first quarter of their trophy haul

The Reds' Carabao Cup final success means that they are one step closer to completing a fairytale quadruple to sign off Klopp's historic reign as manager. The German has announced his leaving at the end of the season, and it has become his side's mission to bring him every piece of silverware available.

Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League, one point clear of Manchester City and two points clear of Arsenal. With just 12 games remaining, the ball is firmly in their court. Meanwhile, a trip to Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-finals awaits them, and they will take on Sparta Prague in the Europa League Round of 16.