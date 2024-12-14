Virgil van Dijk has fired a shot at referee Tony Harrington, accusing him of being nervous during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. The two teams met in the Premier League and the Reds came from behind twice to snag a share of the points. They managed to do so with just 10 men after Andy Robertson was sent off for a tackle on Harry Wilson in the first half that prevented a clear goalscoring opportunity.

There's an argument to be made that it shouldn't have been the only red card of the contest, though. Mere seconds into proceedings, Issa Diop launched in with a reckless challenge on Robertson that wiped the Liverpool man out. Harrington deemed the foul worthy of a yellow card and after VAR took a look, they agreed. It very easily could have been deemed a dismissable offence and while Van Dijk and company managed to take a point away from the game, the centre-back was left unhappy with the referee's performance and brought it up afterwards.

Van Dijk Labelled Harrington Nervous

He said the Fulham players agreed

Shortly after the game wrapped up, Van Dijk conducted a post-match interview and spoke about Harrington's performance. He accused the referee of being nervous throughout the afternoon and even admitted he'd spoken to several Fulham players who agreed with that assessment. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said:

"I had conversations with the players of Fulham and we felt like the referee was nervous. He couldn't properly communicate with Robertson I felt."

The centre-back then admitted that his side couldn't blame the referee for their dropped points and they would just have to move on from the draw quickly with a League Cup clash against Southampton on the horizon. He said: "We can't put the blame on the referee. We all speak about protecting the referee, but I couldn't speak to him. It shouldn't be a big thing because he isn't why we dropped points. It is what it is. We take the points, recover quickly and be ready for the game on Wednesday."

The result means Chelsea can move within just two points of Liverpool at the top of the table if they're to beat Brentford on Sunday afternoon.