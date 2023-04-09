Liverpool welcomed Arsenal to Anfield for their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds have been poor in recent weeks.

They went into the match against the Premier League leaders having not tasted victory in their previous matches.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been almost unbeatable recently and were looking to go eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table with victory in Merseyside.

It was Mikel Arteta's side that got off to the best possible start as they took the lead after just eight minutes courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli's strike.

The Brazilian punished a big error from Virgil van Dijk.

Martin Odegaard tried to find Bukayo Saka but his through-ball was cut out by Van Dijk.

The Dutchman made a mess of his clearance though as it fell straight to the feet of Martinelli just outside the box.

The Brazilian accepted the gift as he carried the ball forward before poking the ball past Alisson Becker and into the back of Liverpool's net.

It was a poor mistake by Van Dijk and you can watch the goal below...

VIDEO: Virgil van Dijk has shocker for Martinelli's goal in Liverpool vs Arsenal

Arsenal hold narrow lead at the break

Arsenal doubled their lead 20 minutes later through Gabriel Jesus.

Grani Xhaka spotted Martinelli's run and sent him racing down the left-wing.

The 21-year-old got his head up and produced a delicious cross which Jesus headed into the back of the net.

Jordan Henderson was not happy with Trent Alexander-Arnold's role in the goal and made sure to have words with his teammate.

Liverpool fought back and managed to halve the deficit just before half-time.

A clever move involving Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Jordan Henderson led to Mohamed Salah tapping the ball into the net from close range.

VIDEO: Mohamed Salah scores to make it Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal

There were no further goals as Arsenal held a narrow lead going into the break.