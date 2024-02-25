Highlights Virgil van Dijk thought he'd put Liverpool in front against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

VAR intervention ruled out the centre-backs goal due to Wataru Endo being offside in the build up.

The Liverpool manager couldn't believe his eyes when the goal was ruled out.

Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to Virgil van Dijk’s goal being ruled out for offside in the Carabao Cup final has gone viral online after footage of the moment surfaced on social media. Liverpool faced Chelsea in the game, with the League Cup trophy on the line, and it looked as though the Dutch centre-back had put his side in front in the second half.

After a free-kick was whipped into the Chelsea area, Van Dijk rose above Ben Chilwell and headed it beyond Djordje Petrovic to break the deadlock. It wasn’t to be, though, and after the goal was initially given, VAR stepped in and forced referee Chris Kavanagh to re-evaluate his original decision. Once it was looked at, it was revealed that Wataru Endo had been stood in an offside position when the free-kick was played and as he interfered with play, the goal was ruled out.

The general consensus online and with the pundits calling the game was that the decision was an extremely harsh one on Liverpool, and it seems Klopp shared the same sentiments. Footage of his reaction to the decision has emerged online and it’s quite eye-opening, to say the least.

Klopp couldn’t believe his eyes

He shook his head in disbelief

Rather than throw a fit of rage at the decision, Klopp was more perplexed than anything else. He simply shook his head, smiling in disbelief.

With his departure from Anfield coming in the summer, the German still has the chance to get his hands on four major cup competitions with the Reds, and the League Cup final is the first opportunity he has at one of those trophies. After Van Dijk headed the ball home, he was one step closer to doing so, and he was clearly lost for words when VAR chalked it off.

The game went to extra time

Liverpool's incredible defending in the closing stages kept them in the game

The Carabao Cup final is heading to extra time, but it’s only doing so after Liverpool pulled off some miraculous defending to deny Chelsea in the dying moments of the game. The 90 minutes ended goalless between the two sides, but both had plenty of quality chances to break the deadlock.

Both sides hit the woodwork, and both had goals ruled out for offside throughout the game. It was an end-to-end affair, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side had arguably the best chances throughout. Cole Palmer had an incredible chance early on, but he was denied from point-blank range by an incredible save from Caomhin Kelleher.

Then, in the closing moments of the contest, the Blues had a barrage of chances on goal but were held at bay over and over again by some incredible last-ditch defending from Jurgen Klopp’s side. The sheer volume of shots from close range should have seen Chelsea find a winner and get their hands on the Carabao Cup trophy, but they couldn’t find a way through the Reds’ defence.

Instead, the two sides finished the 90 minutes on even footing, and extra time was required to find a winner.