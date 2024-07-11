Highlights Virgil van Dijk was not pleased when a reporter brought up Felix Zwayer's match-fixing history.

The German official was banned for match-fixing in 2005, but was selected to referee the Netherlands vs England.

Van Dijk walked away shortly after the topic was raised.

Virgil van Dijk has blasted a reporter after he was asked about referee Felix Zwayer's history with match-fixing. The German official has been banned in the past for the scandal but was picked to referee the Netherlands' Euro 2024 semi-final meeting with England on Wednesday night. The two sides met in Dortmund with a place in the final of the European Championship, and a date with Spain, on the line.

Ronald Koeman's men went in front early, through Xavi Simons, but the lead didn't last long as England were awarded a controversial penalty shortly afterwards. The decision looked harsh, and many felt as though the spot-kick shouldn't have been given. This led to some frustration for the Netherlands, and it only got worse as Ollie Watkins scored a winner for the Three Lions in the 90th minute to send Van Dijk and company home.

The Liverpool defender was frustrated with some of the referee's decisions during the game and wasn't afraid to let that be known in a post-match interview, but he wasn't happy with one reporter who decided to bring up the fact that Zwayer had been found guilty of match-fixing in the past.

Van Dijk Walked Away From the Interview Immediately

He wouldn't entertain the question

After initially voicing his frustration with the referee's performance on Wednesday night, Van Dijk refused to comment on his controversial history when one reporter decided to bring it up and highlight his past scandal with match-fixing. The Dutchman shut it down quickly and questioned whether the interviewer was trying to get him into trouble by asking questions like that.

He immediately walked away from the interview afterwards, bringing it to an end. After being asked whether he was happy that a referee who had been banned for match-fixing was in charge of the game, he said: "What do you want? Do you want to get me in trouble here? He did our game against Romania, and I think that game he was alright."

Zwayer's Checkered Past

He was banned in 2005 for match-fixing

Eyebrows were raised when Zwayer was assigned the task of officiating the Netherlands vs England game. In 2005, he was banned for six months after he was found guilty of being involved in a match-fixing scandal. While he wasn't the chief referee and was acting as an assistant ref at the time, he was found to have accepted a bribe which impacted how he officiated a 2. Bundesliga match.

Alongside referee Robert Hoyzer, he took part but then went on to inform the DFB about what was going on. His ban was initially kept secret, but became public knowledge years later and after refereeing a match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga back in 2021, Jude Bellingham called him out for his past.