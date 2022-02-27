Highlights Van Dijk had an epic penalty that outsmarted Kepa's mind games.

Kepa ultimately missed the crucial penalty that cost Chelsea the game.

Tuchel's decision to sub in Kepa instead of Mendy proved costly in the end.

Despite being a centre-back, Virgil van Dijk is responsible for one of the coldest penalties ever scored in a cup final. When Liverpool faced off against Chelsea in the 2022 Carabao Cup final, the two sides couldn't be separated, meaning a penalty shootout was required to determine the winners.

The Reds came out on top, winning the shootout 11-10, and their first League Cup under Jurgen Klopp was confirmed. Considering the length of the shootout, it's fair to say that neither goalkeeper really had a performance they'll want to remember. Both Caoimhin Kelleher and Kepa Arrizabalaga proved largely ineffective between the sticks during the contest, with neither managing to save a single spot-kick.

It was Kepa who came out of the match looking worse, though, for a variety of reasons. First, he was specifically subbed into the game late on for the shootout - a tactical decision which proved rather foolish - but he also missed the decisive spot-kick, firing his shot well over the bar. An equally embarrassing moment for the Spaniard, though, came when he tried to play mind games with Van Dijk, who quickly put him in his place in the coldest manner imaginable.

Kepa attempted to psych out Van Dijk

Chelsea goalkeeper's mind games failed to pay off

Kepa's mind games during the shootout failed to have the desired effect. Liverpool's third penalty was taken by Van Dijk, and the Chelsea keeper decided to try and get inside his head. Deciding to stand towards his right side, the shot-stopper left a large portion of that side of the goal completely open.

He was essentially trying to psych Van Dijk out, but the defender made a complete mockery of Kepa's decision to stand towards his right post instead of the middle of the goal. Rather than shooting to Kepa's left, where the space was, Van Dijk instead rifled an unstoppable shot to the Chelsea keeper's right, resulting in one of the best penalties of all time.

Van Dijk's ice-cold penalty and his reaction - staring back at Kepa - said it all. The Dutchman clearly won this particular battle of nerves.

Tuchel's decision to sub Kepa on proved foolish

Edouard Mendy was playing well beforehand

Considering how impressive Edouard Mendy had been for Chelsea following his arrival, he'd forced Kepa out of the Blues' starting line-up. That also proved to be the case in the Carabao Cup final as he was chosen to start the contest - which proved to be the right call. The former Rennes man had a stellar game against Liverpool, pulling off some incredible saves to keep his side in the contest, forcing the game to extra-time.

Considering how good he'd been throughout the game, you'd think that Mendy was in perfect condition to play the penalty shootout, but Thomas Tuchel clearly had other ideas. The then-Chelsea boss decided that Kepa was more suited to such an event, and with time whittling down in extra-time and a shootout looking all the more likely, he decided to make the change.

That proved to be a terrible call, though, as Kepa failed to save a single penalty. Every single player on the pitch scored from the spot for the Reds, including goalkeeper Kelleher. Van Dijk made a fool of him, and even worse, it was Kepa who missed the penalty that cost Chelsea the Carabao Cup. After employing numerous methods to try and get inside the Liverpool players' heads throughout the shootout, and failing miserably, it seemed written in the stars that it would be the Blues keeper who was left with egg on his face when all was said and done.

That's exactly what happened too, as Kepa stepped up to take Chelsea's 11th spot kick of the contest, and he fired it well over the bar. It was an awful penalty, and Liverpool capitalised, winning the whole thing and getting their hands on the trophy.

It's fair to say that Kepa had a shocking day at the office. Fortunately for Chelsea, they won't have the Spaniard in goal when they take the Reds on again in the 2024 Carabao Cup final.