He was considered the best defender in the world by many just a few seasons ago, but Virgil van Dijk seems to have lost his aura recently.

That is certainly the case among football fans. And now, commentators have compared the Liverpool defender to Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

The point was made during Liverpool’s nervy Premier League victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had stormed into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes, with goals from Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah giving them an early advantage.

Many thought Spurs could be on the end of another thrashing, similar to the one they suffered against Newcastle just weeks ago.

But they fought back from three goals down, with Harry Kane getting one back inside the first 45 before Son Heung-Min and Richarlison scored late in the game.

Van Dijk mocked for Tottenham's first goal

Tottenham’s efforts were in vain, however, with a late error from Lucas Moura in added time allowing Diogo Jota to snatch all three points for the hosts.

But one of the main talking points from the game was Van Dijk’s woeful defending for Spurs’ first goal.

The Dutchman had his ankles broken by Ivan Perisic, with the Croatian then floating a cross into Harry Kane to score.

And while fans were quick to mock the former PFA Player of the Year, one commentator took things a step further by calling him, “Virgil van Maguire.”

The United man has had some calamitous displays since moving from Leicester City and has become a figure of ridicule over four seasons at the club.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Harry Maguire of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on January 03, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

And bizarrely, it is not the first time that the comparison has been made between the two men.

Van Dijk was called the exact same name in the same week against West Ham.

He sloppily gave the ball away in his own half, and only a poor cross from Jarrod Bowen spared his blushes that time around.

Maybe we are seeing the decline of one of the best defenders to grace the league…

Van Dijk on “up and down” performances

The defender himself has also commented on his performances this year and has admitted he is not playing at the level that made him one of the best in the world.

However, Van Dijk also said he was determined to rediscover that form.

“I know my performance has been going like the team has been going — up and down,” he told The Times.

“I know I’m one of the players who is looked at, that I set a high standard over the last five years that it’s normal to be criticised. The only thing I can do is block the noise out and focus on how I deal with certain situations to be better.

“Over the past five years, excluding the year of my injury, I’ve been playing every three or four days to such a consistent level.

“I’m trying to get back to that — and I will get back it. I’m not worried about that.”