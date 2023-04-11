Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk would be wanted by 'every top team in Europe' if he became available, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 31-year-old has won the lot since joining the Reds, but it's been a difficult season for the Dutchman and his teammates.

Liverpool news - Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk, who is earning £240k-a-week at Anfield, signed for the club from Southampton back in 2017.

Since then, van Dijk has developed into one of the best centre-backs in world football.

Back in 2019, the Dutch international won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award, beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo whilst also being the first defender ever to win this accolade.

It's been a difficult campaign for the Reds so far after their success in recent years.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that van Dijk is having a bit of a poor season and he and his Liverpool teammates need to get back to basics.

He said: "He looks a shadow of himself, he's lost form, obviously. He said that in a post after the game: 'personally and collectively we've lost form, not playing the way we normally would' - and that's fair. Him, Trent [Alexander-Arnold].

"They've got to get back to basics. The way you get yourself out of ruts like that is you get back to basics."

What has Jones said about van Dijk?

Jones has suggested that van Dijk should be given the benefit of the doubt for his performances this season, and he won't be short of interest if he becomes available.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think van Dijk certainly has the credit of having some benefit of the doubt and that he bounces back from this season. There will be every top team in Europe wanting him if he came on the transfer market, and Liverpool know that. I don't think long term there will be any concerns about it."

How has van Dijk performed this season?

Van Dijk has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.04 in the Premier League this campaign.

The Liverpool defender has 4.0 clearances, 1.0 clearances, and 3.7 total duels won per game.

Van Dijk has also been aerially dominant for the Reds this term, winning 71.8% of his duels, according to FBref.

There's been many contributing factors to Liverpool's poor form, so it would certainly be unfair to place too much criticism on van Dijk's head.