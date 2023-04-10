Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has received some unfair criticism recently, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds are going through a difficult period at the moment, and van Dijk has received his fair share of critics.

Liverpool news - Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk, who is earning £220k-a-week at Liverpool, has come under scrutiny this season with himself and his club not performing at the level they've shown in previous years.

The Dutch centre-back struggled against Arsenal in their latest Premier League game at Anfield at the weekend, receiving a Sofascore rating of 6.1, the lowest of all 22 players to start the game.

It's not just his displays for Liverpool that are being targeted by critics. Netherlands legend Marco van Basten recently slammed van Dijk following his performance against France, where they were defeated 4-0.

He said: “In the dressing room he is good, football tactically and technically, not. You need another gentleman on the field. This has nothing to do with that injury, this has to do with leadership. He makes noise, but he says nothing. That’s true. This is in you. This is wanting to win at all costs.”

What has Jones said about van Dijk?

Jones has suggested that some of the criticism of van Dijk has been unfair.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's obviously not up to the levels that we've once seen of Van Dijk, but I think there has been some really harsh words of criticism against him. On the back of a really bad injury and a bad season at Liverpool generally, I don't feel it's really a fair reflection of him.

"I've even seen suggestions that his place as a Premier League legend should now be cast into doubt, because he's having such a bad time with things and I don't think that's really fair. I think that that's all recency bias really."

How has van Dijk performed this season?

There's no doubt van Dijk isn't performing at the level he once was. Last campaign, the Dutch defender averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.26, ranking him fifth in the Liverpool squad.

This term, van Dijk has averaged a rating of 7.04, placing him seventh in the squad.

The 31-year-old is reaching the latter stages of his career and is bound to drop off at some point, but his form probably isn't the biggest concern at Anfield at the moment.