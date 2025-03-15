When it comes to ranking the greatest defenders of the 21st century, and sometimes even the best defenders in football history, the name of Virgil van Dijk comes up again and again. It has to be said that the Reds central defender deserves to be included in the discussion.

At 33, the Dutchman has nothing left to prove. Whether we are talking about his qualities as a footballer, leader or winner, the colossus has, year after year, established himself as a true benchmark in his position. A career built on prestigious football clubs such as Southampton and Liverpool, where he has been playing since 2018.

But his adventure has also taken him to Celtic, an entity no less prestigious than his aforementioned counterparts, where he has revealed himself to the whole of Europe. It is a club where van Dijk has rubbed shoulders with some of the greatest players the Hoops have produced in almost 140 years. However, one player in particular has left a lasting impression on him.

Virgil van Dijk Identified One Star as Best-Ever Celtic Teammate

The two Bhoys have played 79 games together

Close

In a question-and-answer session organised by the Dutch defender in 2020, the subject quickly shifted to his time at Celtic and the player who impressed him most there. And it was with a straight face that the 2019 Champions League winner revealed his choice.

I loved my time at Celtic and played with so many top players but a special mention for Stefan Johansen.

The 55-cap Norway international, who won the PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year award in 2015, was quick to respond, thanking his former teammate. Although they only shared a year and a half in the colours of the legendary Glasgow club, their time spent together was memorable, it seems.