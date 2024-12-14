Virgil van Dijk named former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino as his greatest-ever teammate. The Dutch centre-back has played with some incredible figures throughout his career. During his time with Southampton, the Reds and the Netherlands national team, he's been blessed to work with some exceptional talents.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Frenkie de Jong and Victor Wanyama are just some of the stars that spring to mind when thinking about the excellent gallery of players who Van Dijk has lined up alongside at one point or another during his career. During an appearance on The Rest is Football podcast, though, he was asked to name the greatest teammate he has ever had and none of those men made the cut.

Van Dijk Named Firmino His Greatest Teammate

They spent five-and-a-half seasons together

Van Dijk has seen and done it all in club football over the last few years. He's one of the best centre-backs in the world. He's accomplished so much, and he's done so with an incredible set of players around him. Appearing on an episode of The Rest is Football, Gary Lineker and Micah Richards asked the defender who his best-ever teammate was, around the 31:00 mark, and he picked Firmino. Answering the question, he said:

"I don’t want to put other players down, but let me speak about players that, for example, left. Bobby Firmino has been a big figure in the success that we had over the last years. He kept especially those two next to him, who were outstanding. He kept them together. "The triangle they were, the way they worked together. For me personally, the defensive work they did, to make it easier for us at the back, it’s been crazy, it’s been outstanding. He has been so far and difficult to defend in training, so I would give credit to him."

The two men spent five-and-a-half years together at Anfield. Under Jurgen Klopp, they won multiple trophies alongside one another, including a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy. Considering Firmino's run at Anfield, it's easy to see why Van Dijk named him as his greatest teammate.

Firmino's Time at Liverpool

He spent eight years at Anfield

Arriving at Anfield in 2015, Firmino was expected to lead the line as a goalscoring forward for Liverpool. His return in front of goal wasn't always the most prolific, but he managed to become a cult hero in Merseyside and that was largely down to his incredible work-rate both offensively and defensively.

He ultimately played 362 games for the Reds, scoring 111 goals and chalking up 75 assists in the process. Picking up eight trophies during his time at Anfield, Firmino departed in 2023, joining Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. He left England as a Liverpool icon, though, and he'll be fondly remembered by fans for quite some time. He left a lasting impression on them and clearly had a similar effect on his former teammate, Van Dijk.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 14/12/2024.