Virgil van Dijk emerged from the very depths of Dutch football to become one of the best centre-backs of his generation, a strong and imposing behemoth at the heart of Liverpool’s back line, but his favourite footballer of all time may come as a bit of a shock.

Born and raised in Breda, the one-time Champions League winner has been the beating heart of the Merseysiders since moving from Southampton in January 2018 and, at the time of writing, has accrued just shy of 300 appearances in all competitions.

Throughout his career, which has seen him win the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign and Europe’s top table the season prior, Van Dijk has had the displeasure of facing some of the modern game’s most lethal forwards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van Dijk won the most games of any Liverpool player in their first 250 appearances in all competitions (171).

Now captain of Arne Slot’s side, he has become one of the most respected central defenders of his generation, often compared to Premier League greats such as ex-Chelsea man John Terry, Rio Ferdinand and Tony Adams, formerly of Arsenal.

But, despite being revered for his defensive nous and ability to read forwards inside out, Van Dijk’s favourite footballer of all time may come as a surprise.

In an interview with Star India in 2024, per Liverpool.com, the 33-year-old – regarded as one of the greatest January signings in Premier League history – simply said: “Ronaldinho” before going into detail where his adoration for the footballing icon came from.