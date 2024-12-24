Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk, thanks to his well-rounded tool kit, has become one of the best defenders to ever grace the Premier League after impressing at Celtic and Southampton and, as a result, has played at plenty of terrific grounds across the world.

From Old Trafford and St James’ Park in the English top flight to the Santiago Bernabeu and the San Siro on the continental stage – none of the aforementioned quartet were named when he was asked about the best away stadium to visit.

The Dutchman, widely recognised as one of the best centre-backs in world football right now, was pivotal to Liverpool’s solitary Premier League title win in 2019/20 and was equally instrumental in adding another Champions League to their CV a season prior.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van Dijk won 171 of his first 250 games for Liverpool – the most of any player in the club’s storied history.

And by virtue of the Reds’ familiarity with Europe’s top table, having featured in it in all but one of Van Dijk’s campaigns at Anfield, the 33-year-old – as alluded to – has had the pleasure of travelling across Europe to play all manner of sides.

There has been one stadium in particular, however, which has caught his eye over the years – and that’s Barcelona’s Nou Camp, one that is currently out of action as it’s being refurbished into a state-of-the-art 105,000-seater.

Speaking to former Manchester United captain-turned-pundit Gary Neville on The Overlap, the imperious Dutchman didn’t flinch when asked about his favourite away ground to play at: “That’s a difficult one as well, but I would say Camp Nou, Barcelona.

“Obviously for myself, watching a lot of Barcelona games when I was younger and then being able to play in it with Celtic the first time and getting beat 6-1 was tough. But to be able to play there was a big one, I really enjoyed it. It is incredible, it’s insane.”

He also opened up on La Blaugrana’s influence, thanks to the plethora of compatriots playing for them in his youth, on him as an aspiring professional by saying, “Yeah definitely. I think most of it was because of Barcelona but also the Dutch connection at the time.

“There was so many Dutch players there, Frank Rijkaard was the coach there, you had [Frank and Ronald] De Boer, [Patrick] Kluivert was there as a striker, there was all these players at the time.

Watch Van Dijk's full response below:

Van Dijk has stepped out under the bright lights of Barcelona’s home ground on two occasions across his 556-game club career. While mastering his craft at Celtic, the 78-cap Netherlands international was on the end of a 6-1 drubbing.

Five seasons later and now on Liverpool’s books, Breda-born Van Dijk got one back on the Spanish juggernauts in their memorable 4-0 victory in the Champions League-winning campaign.