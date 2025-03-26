Virgil van Dijk, since leaving Southampton for the bright lights of Liverpool, has carved himself into one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history – and he once named two of his childhood inspirations as a means of perfecting the art of defending.

A fierce enforcer who has won everything there is to win at club level, Van Dijk is seldom beaten by centre-forwards and, as a result, is likely to spend the twilight period of his career at the top of the beautiful game, whether that be at Anfield or elsewhere.

But who did modern football’s best central defender admire in the infancy of his life? Born in 1991, he grew up watching a plethora of top talents ply their trade as trailblazing centre-backs – but there were two, in particular, who stood out to the Dutchman.

Van Dijk Admits Love for Two Icons of the Game

The Dutchman's childhood spanned across the 1990s and 2000s