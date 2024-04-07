Highlights Virgil van Dijk specifically named three men as the toughest opponents in his football career for their skill and tenacity on the field.

The Liverpool captain did not mention Portugal and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

He did, however, include former Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Virgil van Dijk is so imperious at Liverpool, more often than not, he comes out of games looking as though he has barely broken a sweat. And yet even the finest defenders sometimes have difficult afternoons.

Indeed, the Dutch centre-back – who is arguably the best defender in the world right now – has opened up on some of the toughest opponents he's faced during his career. Interestingly enough, however, the 32-year-old omitted one big name in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Van Dijk's Toughest Opponents

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, & Olivier Giroud

Van Dijk was speaking on The Rest Is Football when host Gary Lineker asked him to name some of his most difficult opponents. The Liverpool captain started with perhaps the most obvious, bringing up Lionel Messi.

The two crossed paths at both club and international level in games between Barcelona and the Reds, as well as at the 2022 World Cup when Argentina beat the Netherlands in an ill-tempered affair. Speaking about Messi, the Premier League defender said:

"Lionel Messi is definitely a very difficult opponent. That directness, if you give them [top players] an inch, they will punish you."

This led him to Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero, as he continued: "It's the same with Aguero. He didn't score many goals against us, if I'm honest. But since I played against him when I was at Southampton he was always a handful, and he could finish with his left or right, you always had to be at your best.

"I remember one goal he scored against us in 2018-19, he came in front of Dejan Lovren from a cross and finished it so quickly. So he's definitely up there."

Next up, perhaps more surprisingly, Van Dijk then name-dropped Olivier Giroud. The AC Milan striker isn't regarded as being at the same level as Messi and Aguero, but the Liverpool centre-back explained why France's all-time top goalscorer is such a handful.

He said: "[He is a] a link-up player, together at the time with [Eden] Hazard, it was always Hazard giving him the flick and he would hold up the ball. He also scored good goals against me. I always felt like he wasn't going to score, but he managed to score."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van Dijk is the only defender to win the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award, doing so in 2018/19.

Van Dijk's Most Difficult Clubs to Face Matches Defeats Draws Wins Manchester City 19 6 6 7 Arsenal 20 6 8 8 Manchester United 14 5 3 6 FC Twente 6 5 1 0 Chelsea 18 4 4 10 *Ranking ordered by most defeats

Van Dijk's record vs Messi, Aguero & Giroud

Aguero scored just once past the Dutchman

When you look at the stats, it's not hard to see why Van Dijk named Messi as one of his hardest opponents. Quite beyond the simple fact that the Argentine is probably the best player of all time, the Inter Miami ace did pretty well when the two met.

Indeed, in the three times Messi has played Van Dijk, he's managed to score three goals and provide one assist. One outing came in the aforementioned World Cup clash, but the other two came in that unforgettable Champions League semi-final tie when the Reds came back from 4-0 down.

Aguero had less fun, scoring just once against the Dutchman in seven attempts, although he did win three of their meetings (losing two and drawing the other two). While Giroud managed to score six times and pick up one assist in 14 outings against Van Dijk for club and country.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 07/04/24).