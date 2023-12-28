Highlights Van Dijk was asked to name his 'Ultimate five-a-side team' on the FIFPRO YouTube channel.

The Liverpool star included Liverpool teammate Alisson Becker in his dream team, branding him the best goalkeeper he's ever played with.

Van Dijk also chose Lionel Messi in his side, while there was no room for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Virgil Van Dijk stands as a colossal figure in modern football, particularly with his triumphant journey at Liverpool, where he played a pivotal role in securing both the Champions League and Premier League titles under the management of Jurgen Klopp. At 32, he has not only become a brilliant player but has etched his name among the greatest centre-backs in the modern history of the sport.

Beyond his remarkable defensive prowess, Van Dijk recently demonstrated his discerning taste in football talent during a feature on the FIFPRO YouTube channel. In anticipation of the Best FIFA awards on January 15th, where the FIFPRO best XI will be unveiled, Van Dijk shared his dream five-a-side team.

In the video, the towering Dutchman assembled a team that would undoubtedly outclass opponents at local leisure centers and pose a formidable challenge to any top-tier team worldwide. His selection, a blend of football legends from both past and present, has captivated fans and analysts alike.

It’s evident that Van Dijk's appreciation for football excellence extends beyond his defensive duties, showcasing a comprehensive understanding of the beautiful game. His choices not only reflect individual brilliance but also a collective synergy that would make his dream team a force to be reckoned with on any football pitch. Without further ado, let’s take a look at who made the former Celtic man’s team.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Van Dijk was full of praise for his Liverpool teammate

In goal, the man-mountain opted for his current teammate, Alisson Becker. And it’s hard to argue with his reasoning:

"In goal, I'd go with Alisson Becker, obviously my goalkeeper at Liverpool. What a goalkeeper, what a guy. He's achieved so much already and I think he's definitely the best goalkeeper I've played with. So he will be in goal, hopefully saving any chances."

The Brazilian shot-stopper has been nothing short of imperious since joining The Reds in 2018. With 110 clean sheets at the time of writing, he now holds the third-highest clean sheet percentage in the club's history among goalkeepers who have played more than 50 times.

However, it's not just Allison's prowess with his hands that makes him a terrific choice; it's also his exceptional ability with the ball at his feet. Since his arrival, he has revolutionized the way Liverpool builds attacks, and his remarkable range of passing renders him as big of a threat as any of the club's playmakers.

Imagining him in a small-sided game, the 31-year-old would likely be racking up as many assists as the goals he might concede, if he conceded any at all. This dual threat, both defensively and offensively, solidifies Allison's status as one of the most influential and versatile goalkeepers in the modern game.

Alisson Becker's football career Club Years Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Internacional 2013-2016 58 61 24 Roma 2016-2018 64 66 26 Liverpool 2018- 249 217 110 Brazil 2015- 63 26 41 All statistics provided by Transfermarkt. Correct as of December 28th, 2023

Centre-back: Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk has established himself as one of the world's best centre-backs

Although it might sound vain for Van Dijk to include himself in his own team, the defender offers a very humble explanation:

"I'm going to put myself just because I would love to play in this team. That's the only reason."

Truthfully, the Dutch captain is doing himself a disservice with his comments. The defender is the perfect inclusion in this team. His ability on the ball means that he would be comfortable enough dictating play from deep as he tries to find his more offensive teammates. Defensively, there would also be no getting past him.

The former Southampton man famously kept some of the best attackers in the world at bay when he went 50 games without being dribbled past. With that in mind, we wouldn’t fancy many people’s chances of beating him, especially in even tighter surroundings. We might even argue that Allison takes the day off because there’s a good chance Van Dijk won’t be letting any shots at his goal.

Virgil van Dijk's football career Club Years Appearances Goals Assists Groningen 2011-2013 66 7 5 Celtic 2013-2015 115 15 7 Southampton 2015-2018 80 7 0 Liverpool 2018- 241 20 14 Netherlands 2015- 64 7 0 All statistics provided by Transfermarkt. Correct as of December 28th, 2023

Left-midfield: Ronaldinho

Van Dijk revealed Ronaldinho was his childhood idol

Starting arguably the most formidable attacking trio you’ll ever see, is the mercurial Ronaldinho. The former Ballon d’Or winner entertained everyone with his dazzling array of tricks. Even Real Madrid fans had to stand up and applaud his greatness. It wasn’t just Los Blancos supporters that the Brazilian had in awe, it was our defender in question too.

"On the left, Ronaldinho, my idol, the legend. The guy I always looked up to when I was young and i tried to recreate in the streets because I played a lot of football in the streets back then when I was young and he is definitely the one that I would love to be playing with."

Given the fact that Van Dijk turned out to be a towering defender, it may be a surprise to see him select the silky winger as one of his idols, yet such was the enthusiasm with which the former A.C. Milan man played the game.

The samba superstar not only won everything there was to win, including the Champions League and the World Cup, but he did so with an infectious smile across his face. While fabulous players have come and gone since, so few did so with the enjoyment of Ronaldinho, while also being such a threat to defenders.

Ronaldinho's football career Club Years Appearances Goals Assists Gremio 1998-2001 Unknown Unknown Unknown Paris Saint-Germain 2001-2003 77 25 17 Barcelona 2003-2008 207 94 70 AC Milan 2008-2011 95 26 29 Flamengo 2011-2012 44 19 13 Atlético Mineiro 2012-2014 74 24 28 Querétaro 2014-2015 30 8 8 Fluminense 2015 7 0 0 Brazil 1999-2013 97 33 29 All statistics provided by Transfermarkt

Right-midfield: Lionel Messi

Van Dijk called Messi 'one of the best ever'

Alongside Ronaldinho is the man whom he mentored during his final years at Barcelona. Lionel Messi’s greatness is undeniable to anyone, so it doesn’t come as a shock to see Liverpool’s number 4 acknowledge him in such glowing terms.

"On the right I'll put Lionel Messi. Arguably one of the best players of all time, so I don't need to say to much to be fair."

Van Dijk is arguably better placed than most people when talking about the Argentine’s greatness. He was on the pitch when the Inter Miami man found the top corner with a free kick from all of 30 yards out to score his 600th goal for Barcelona.

By having both him and Ronaldinho in attack, you not only have two players who can embarrass any defender, but you already have an in-built connection. After all, it was the Brazilian who provided the assist for Messi’s first official Barcelona goal.

With eight Ballon d’Or titles to his name, Messi will be hoping to add to his legacy by securing a record third men’s player of the year award at The Best FIFA awards next month.

Lionel Messi's football career Club Years Appearances Goals Assists Barcelona 2024-2021 778 672 303 Paris Saint-Germain 2021-2023 75 32 35 Inter Miami 2023- 14 11 5 Argentina 2005- 180 106 56 All statistics provided by Transfermarkt. Correct as of December 28th, 2023

Striker: Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldo won the World Cup twice in his legendary career

Completing the dream team is none other than the original Ronaldo, who, if not for injuries, may have gone down as the most dominant player to ever play football. Blessed with freakish athleticism and devastating ability, R9 was a player with a genetic make-up that only someone like Erling Haaland could come close to replicating. Van Dijk was quick to point this out when explaining his reason for selecting Nazario:

"And as a striker I'll put Ronaldo. The Brazilian Ronaldo just because he had it all. Unfortunately, he also had problems with injuries but the presence he had, the goals he scored, the finishes. Also knowing he played in Holland for a little bit."

Ronaldo Nazario's football career Club Years Appearances Goals Assists Cruzeiro 1993-1994 Unknown Unknown Unknown PSV 1994-1996 57 54 7 Barcelona 1996-1997 49 47 13 Inter Milan 1997-2002 99 59 10 Real Madrid 2002-2007 177 103 35 AC Milan 2007-2008 20 9 5 Corinthians 2009-2011 42 24 6 Brazil 1994-2011 99 62 32 All statistics provided by Transfermarkt

As the Dutchman mentioned, injuries plagued the two-time World Cup winner, but that did not stop him from leaving his legacy as one of the greatest players to grace our screens. Now, just imagine being down at your Monday night 5-a-side league and seeing him spearhead your opponents' attack. Think it would be a good idea to forfeit then and there.