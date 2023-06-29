Virgil van Dijk is widely regarded as one of the best defenders football has on offer and the towering Dutchman has won just about everything the game has to offer.

Since making the switch to Liverpool from Southampton for a whopping £75 million, the Dutchman's career has taken off and the defender has certainly received an upgrade in salary.

But just how much is the centre-back earning? And where does he rank among the Premier League's elite talents in terms of net worth and cash in the bank?

To answer this, we refer to Caplogy, EuroFootballRumours and Transfermarkt, all trusted sources for figures around finances and achievements.

Net Worth

Virgil van Dijk's current net worth is £42 million, something which has been amassed over spells in the Netherlands, Scotland and now England.

Nevertheless, the majority of this wealth has come from the defender's lucrative contract with Premier League giants Liverpool, a deal which still has three years remaining on it.

This is because van Dijk chose to extend his contract with the Reds back in 2021, after a successful stint of trophies and accolades at the Merseyside club.

Whether the defender chooses to prolong his stay at Liverpool once this extension comes to an end remains to be seen.

Salary

Van Dijk's current Liverpool salary is £11,440,000 per year, which equates to £220,000 per week - a crazy amount of money and something which has undoubtedly set up the Dutch international for life.

This current deal runs until June 30th 2025, so the defender still has a few more years to rake in the cash for his family at the Reds.

This means Van Dijk still has an incredible £34,320,000 to earn from his remaining years with Liverpool, which forms a major share of his net worth.

Achievements

Van Dijk's trophy cabinet is as good as anyone's in the professional game and the menacing defender boasts a lovely 10 trophies. And for those thinking that they have all come from his time at Liverpool, you would be wrong.

Club Trophies Celtic Scottish Premiership x2 (2013/2014) (2014/2015) Celtic Scottish League Cup (2014/2015) Liverpool UEFA Champions League (2018/2019) Liverpool UEFA Super Cup (2019/2020) Liverpool FIFA Club World Cup (2019/2020) Liverpool Premier League (2020/2021) Liverpool FA Cup (2021/2022) Liverpool League Cup (2021/2022) Liverpool Community Sheild (2022/2023)

Liverpool fans will be hoping that van Dijk can add even more trophies to this gleaming cabinet in the coming seasons. He will have the chance to put a UEFA Europa League title in among his other accolades for the Reds in the 2023/2024 campaign.

Salary Breakdown

With the defender earning a monstrous salary at Liverpool, we looked into how much he is earning per second, minute, hour, day and week.

Pounds per month £924,700.00 Pounds per week £220,000,00 Pounds per day £31,428.57 Pounds per hour £1,309.52 Pounds per minute £21.83 Pounds per second £0.36

The centre-back's earnings look even more crazy when you break them down like that and it's astonishing to look at the numbers van Dijk is putting into his bank account on the daily.

For now, these numbers will likely remain until van Dijk's current contract extension comes to an end in 2025. However, it's likely another bumper deal remains for him somewhere down the line.