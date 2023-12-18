Highlights Virgil van Dijk has defended his post-match comments after being labelled arrogant by Roy Keane following Liverpool's 0-0 draw against Manchester United.

Van Dijk believes United were happy to leave with a point, especially after being thrashed 7-0 at Anfield in the 2022/23 season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was also frustrated by the draw, believing that Liverpool were even more dominant than in their 7-0 win against United last season.

Virgil van Dijk has responded to Roy Keane calling him 'arrogant' following Liverpool's goalless draw against Manchester United. The former Red Devils captain was angered by the Dutch centre-back's claims after the stalemate that only one team played to win the game.

Liverpool came into Sunday's Premier League match as heavy favourites, with United looking to bounce back after losses to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich. However, Jurgen Klopp's side were frustrated by the visitors, failing to find the back of the net despite amassing 34 shots compared to United's six.

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd statistics Liverpool Man Utd Expected Goals 2.38 0.75 Possession 68% 32% Total Shots 34 6 Shots On Target 8 1 Big Chances 1 1 All stats taken from Sofascore

United's resillience left Van Dijk annoyed after the game, especially because it meant the Reds ended the day behind Arsenal in the league. After the Liverpool captain suggested in his post-match interview that only one team played to win the game, Keane, who was on punditry duty for the match with Sky Sports, then blasted the 32-year-old, calling him "arrogant" and disrespectful.

Van Dijk denies arrogance

Liverpool captain believes viewers thought the same as him

Having seen Keane's comments, Van Dijk defended what he said and denied that there was any arrogance in his post-match interview, per ESPN. He believed most people agreed with his viewpoint that Liverpool were the main team pushing for a win.

"I like Roy Keane, if he said that then it's fine. He is Man United throughout and I understand he could react like that, but I felt what I said and there is absolutely no arrogance in that. Everyone who watched the game probably felt the same."

Van Dijk then added that United were likely happy to leave Anfield with a point, particularly because of their humiliating 7-0 defeat during the 2022/23 season. He believes their defensive mindset was clear to everyone throughout the 90 minutes.

"Obviously they are not in the best situation and if you come here after you have lost last year with a big number you are going to be more than happy with a point. "Everyone could see that. You could see what their game plan was and what we tried to do and I felt what I said was right and we move on."

Van Dijk's frustration with the result was also evident in the comments he made to United goalkeeper, Andre Onana. The Liverpool captain reportedly told the shot-stopper that the visitors only played a 30-minute game, in reference to the time-wasting tactics employed by United.

Jurgen Klopp also frustrated by result

Liverpool boss thinks Reds deserved to win

While not insinuating that United did not come to win, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was just as frustrated by the draw as Van Dijk. Speaking after the final whistle to Sky Sports, Klopp stated that his team were even more dominant than they were during the 7-0 thrashing last term.

"I saw a lot of good things, the one thing I don't like is the result. We should have scored, we had the opportunities and should have had more clear-cut chances. "I can't remember such a dominant performance against Man United - even the 7-0 they were more in the game."

While the Reds may have lost top spot following the stalemate, they will have the chance to return to the Premier League's summit in their next league fixture. Anfield hosts division leaders Arsenal on Saturday 23rd December, with both teams separated by just one point going into the tie.