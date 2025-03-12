Virgil van Dijk says he ‘has no idea’ about his future at Liverpool but insists ‘nothing is on hold’ regarding his contract extension, according to journalist James Pearce.

The Dutch centre-back has less than four months remaining on his Anfield contract and gave a measured response when asked about his future following Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media post-match, he confirmed there is still uncertainty over his stay at the club and dismissed any media reports claiming otherwise:

Van Dijk is one of three Liverpool stars with expiring contracts, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

While the Egyptian winger remains a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, Alexander-Arnold’s future is also uncertain, with Real Madrid showing strong interest in signing the 26-year-old on a free transfer this summer.

Van Dijk has been a key player for Arne Slot in the Dutch manager’s first season at Anfield, making 40 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

No Liverpool player has spent more minutes on the pitch than the 33-year-old this season, with Salah a close second despite playing two more games.

Liverpool are preparing for a busy summer in terms of outgoings, with up to five more first-team departures on the cards.

The Reds are reportedly planning a significant squad rebuild and could offload the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota to make room for new signings.

Darwin Nunez’s future also remains uncertain, with Saudi clubs also expected to make offers for him this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-03-25.