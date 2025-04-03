Virgil van Dijk looks set to become the first Dutch player to ever lift the Premier League trophy as a captain after Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table with a narrow win against Everton. The Reds' skipper then sent fans wild with his response to Michael Owen's question after the game.

Diogo Jota slotted home the only goal of the game as Arne Slot's men came out on top in a controversy-filled Merseyside derby on Wednesday night. Defender James Tarkowski avoided being shown a straight red card before the home side's goal was awarded despite Luis Diaz appearing to be in an offside position earlier in the attacking move.

Despite all the incidents in the match, the red side of the city once again gained bragging rights with a 1-0 victory to regain the 12-point advantage over second-placed Arsenal. It marked a return to winning ways after the disappointment of Champions League failure and the Carabao Cup final loss.

Virgil van Dijk Wants to 'Change the Narrative'

The captain wasn't happy with Michael Owen's suggestion