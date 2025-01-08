In his post-match interview with Sky Sports after Liverpool lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur via Lucas Bergvall’s first goal for the latter, captain Virgil van Dijk revealed what he said to referee Stuart Attwell regarding his thoughts on whether the goalscorer should’ve been sent off.

Bergvall, 18, topped off a brilliant performance by curling his effort past Alisson Becker in the 86th minute, but many feel – including Van Dijk – that he should have been off the field of play for two bookable offences before he had the chance to score the winner.

Becoming the second Spurs player to see yellow on the night, he was controversially booked in the 68th minute for a slide tackle on Luis Diaz as the Colombian went down with minimal contact but he managed to walk away unscathed after his challenge on Kostas Tsimikas.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham last won the Carabao Cup in 2007/08, while Liverpool are the defending champions after reigning victorious in Klopp's farewell season.

Already on a yellow card, Tottenham’s summer addition lunged in on the full-back to break up a counterattack and Attwell opted against showing the Sweden international another yellow card. To add further salt to Liverpool's wounds, Tsimikas was off the pitch when Bergvall netted the only goal of the encounter.

Van Dijk, fuming at the man in the middle’s decision not to give the goalscorer his marching orders for a blatant challenge, spoke to Sky Sports in the wake of their loss and suggested that it was ‘quite obvious’ that the central midfielder's offence warranted a second yellow.

“Listen, I think it was quite obvious that it was going to be a second yellow. Obviously, it was pretty clear and it was a coincidence that, a minute later, he scores the winner. But, listen, it is what it is,” he said while sporting a wry smile.

“He made a mistake, in my opinion, and I told him that. He thinks maybe he didn’t, but it was quite obvious, I think, and everyone on the sidelines knows exactly that it was supposed to be a yellow.”

The interviewer said that everyone would agree that a second yellow seemed the best outcome before asking whether Van Dijk – regarded as one of the best centre-backs in world football right now – and his men were aware that Tsimikas was then not on the field of play when Bergvall opened and closed the scoring.

He said: “I have no idea because it was quite quick. But the fact is that he should have been off. I think there’s a linesman there, there’s a fourth official there, there’s VAR, there’s a referee, and he doesn’t get a second yellow. I’m not saying this is the reason we lost, of course, but it was a big moment in the game.”

The two Premier League giants will lock horns again, this time on Liverpool’s home turf of Anfield, on Thursday 6 February to determine who will face one of Newcastle United or Arsenal in this season’s iteration of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.