Highlights Virgil van Dijk recorded wild celebrations after Liverpool's last-minute winner vs Nottingham Forest.

Darwin Nunez scores the tenth latest Premier League winner of all time, saving Liverpool from a draw.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was furious with officials, yelling: "This happens every week!"

Incredible footage has emerged of Liverpool celebrating their 99th-minute winner vs Nottingham Forest. Virgil van Dijk stole a fan's phone and recorded himself and his teammates in absolute delirium.

The Premier League leaders had looked destined to drop two points at the City Ground with seconds left to play. Had Callum Hudson-Odoi simply cleared the ball, the full-time whistle would have almost certainly been blown.

Instead, the former Chelsea winger tried to dribble the ball out of his own box. He was tackled and Alexis Mac Allister wasted no time getting the ball into the box. His cross was met by Darwin Nunez who headed in the winner.

As the Liverpool players raced to the corner flag to celebrate with the rapturous away fans, Van Dijk spotted the supporter trying to film the action. The club captain gestured to hand the phone over to him, and the punter duly obliged – allowing the Dutchman to capture the chaos as you can see below.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Nunez's goal was scored at 98:37 – the 10th latest winner in Premier League history.

Nunez winner saves Liverpool

Forest furious with the officials

The wild celebrations aren't the only talking point of the game with all of those supporting Forest left baffled by some of the referring in the buildup to the goal. Fortunately, they now have Mark Clattenburg working as a referee analyst to help explain what went wrong.

He noted that referee Paul Tierney should have given the ball back to Nottingham Forest instead of handing Liverpool possession after a stoppage in play due to a head injury to Ibrahima Konate. In full, he said:

“The ball has to go back to the team that has the possession and Nottingham Forest clearly had that possession. He did exactly the same in the first half. However, it was a different situation as it was closer to the penalty area where the Nottingham Forest one is more towards the corner flag."

Related The 10 Best Premier League Centre-Backs Right Now (Ranked) The Premier League has loads of quality centre-backs right now, but who are the best 10?

Evangelos Marinakis furious

"This happens every week!"

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis wasn't able to hide his feelings after the decision went against his team. As per reports, he even "pursued referee Paul Tierney and fourth official Graham Scott all the way to referee's office." All the while, he was supposedly yelling: "Respect the players! This happens every week!"

It's fair to say he was not at all happy with the officials and with his side now perilously close to the relegation zone, it's easy to understand why those at Nottingham Forest are feeling the heat right now. Having now played 27 games, they sit just four points above Luton Town in the bottom three (who have played one game fewer).

At the other end of the Premier League table, that win means Liverpool will finish the game week at the top of the division no matter what results Manchester City or Arsenal pick up as the chasing pack.